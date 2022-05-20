Is Ark: Survival Evolved cross-platform? Crossplay on Xbox, PS5, & PC

Ark: Survival Evolved is an open-world game in which players can explore, build, and hunt massive beasts together. However, does Ark: Survival Evolved support cross-platform play?

Ark: Survival Evolved has been available on most major platforms for several years. The game thrives on multiplayer play, letting various survivors either team up to hunt dinosaurs or go to war with each other. Cross-platform play is available in Ark: Survival Evolved, but there are some caveats.

While some platforms can play alongside others, this doesn’t apply to every one of them. Below, we’ve included how cross-platform play works in Ark: Survival Evolved, and which platforms can play with one another.

Advertisement

Is Ark: Survival Evolved cross-platform?

Ark: Survival Evolved only supports cross-platform play between iOS and Android devices, as well as between PC and Xbox players.

This means that those playing on PlayStation and Nintendo platforms will only be able to play with others on the same platforms.

For example, those playing on Nintendo Switch can only play with those also playing on Switch, and those playing on PS4/PS5 can only play with others using a PlayStation console.

It also seems unlikely that Ark players on PlayStation or Switch will be able to play with those on Xbox, PC, or mobile platforms at this point. However, never say never. If this does become the case, we’ll be sure to update you here.

Advertisement

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know on whether or not Ark: Survival Evolved is cross-platform. For games you can enjoy with friends, check out our other crossplay guides for the biggest multiplayer titles:

Does Diablo Immortal have crossplay? | Is Minecraft cross-platform? | Rainbox Six Siege crossplay | Is The Elder Scrolls Online cross-platform | Does Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga support crossplay | Does FIFA 22 have crossplay?