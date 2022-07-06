Ubisoft Forward 2022: Date & time, how to watch, games, more

Andrew Highton . 9 hours ago

Ubisoft’s annual tradition is set to continue with Ubisoft Forward 2022 gearing up to deliver a main event showcase with new game announcements, gameplay details, trailers, and more.

It’s usually around this time of year that Ubisoft gets involved with the craze of game conferences and presentations to unveil their hottest news titles and peel back the curtain on some previously announced games.

Already this year we’ve had Summer Game Fest 2022, the Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase 2022, and we’ve normally had Ubisoft Forward by this point too. Better late than never though as the French company has finally declared the date of Ubisoft Forward 2022, along with what fans can expect from it.

Contents

Ubisoft Rainbow Six Siege continues to be one of Ubisoft’s flagship products, so expect to maybe see some new season details at Ubisoft Forward 2022.

Ubisoft Forward 2022 date & time

Taken directly from the words of Ubisoft themselves: “On September 10 at 12:00 PM PT / 9:00 PM CEST, Ubisoft Forward returns in full force, ready to reveal updates and news on multiple games and projects from Ubisoft teams around the world.”

Ubisoft fans in the UK will also be able to tune in at 8:00 PM BST to catch all the action too!

Ubisoft Forward 2022 how to watch

Ubisoft has said that people wanting to tune into the show will be able to catch Ubisoft Forward 2022 on multiple different platforms: YouTube, Twitch, and the Official Ubisoft website.

We expect stream links to go up a few days prior to the showcase, and when they do, we’ll be sure to post them here to keep you updated.

Ubisoft / Nintendo What new games will be unveiled during Ubisoft Forward 2022?

Ubisoft Forward 2022 games

There is nothing absolute yet with regards to the games we will see at the Ubisoft Forward 2022 showcase, but the event’s press release has promised: “Never-before-seen news, gameplay, reveals, and more.”

At last year’s Ubisoft Forward event we got to see Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and looks at extra content for Rainbow Six Siege, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and more.

This year, we may get a closer peek at the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake, XDefiant, Skull & Bones, as well as yet-to-be-announced games.