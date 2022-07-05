Skull & Bones gameplay reveal stream: When is it and how to watch

Alec Mullins . 1 hour ago

After years of development trouble, Skull & Bones is finally ready to see the light of day. Here’s all the details on the upcoming gameplay reveal stream and how to watch it.

Ubisoft wowed fans with their shiny pirate-themed adventure Skull & Bones five years ago, but after rumors of failure spread about the title, the hype seemed like it might get extinguished before it ever had a chance to live.

Then in late 2020, the company announced the game was getting a major facelift and had been course-corrected for a 2022 release date.

Now, right on time, they’ve set the date for the game’s worldwide gameplay reveal and it’s time to see if it’ll live up to the original expectations.

Skull & Bones gameplay reveal date & stream

In a strange twist of fate, this stream will serve as the first major update since the game was announced to be going in a new direction in late 2020. The big reveal is coming on July 7 at 2pm ET/11am PT on Ubisoft‘s YouTube channel.

While the initial glimpses of the game at E3 showed off maritime warfare the likes we haven’t seen the Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Black Flag, there’s sure to have been some significant changes in the time since.

The latest rumors suggest that the ship-to-ship combat has remained the same, but the game has shifted much further into a multiplayer focused project than before.

For fans looking to get a full recap of what we know ahead of the reveal, check out our hub and get familiarized with all of the latest details and leaks before the show kicks off on Thursday.