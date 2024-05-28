Upcoming XDefiant Factions: Leaks hint at Assassin’s Creed, Rainbow Six Siege, more crossovers

What is the next Faction coming to XDefiant? Here’s what we know about future characters joining the FPS along with a range of leaked intel from early datamines.

XDefiant was finally released in full on May 21, 2024, and did so with five Factions. Characters from The Division, Splinter Cell, Far Cry, Ghost Recon, and Watch Dogs are all mixing it up already, with some far better than others in the Pre-Season phase.

But as XDefiant evolves as a live-service title, we know for certain the roster will continue to expand, bringing in a wide range of Factions from all sorts of games under the Ubisoft umbrella. Though exactly which Faction can we expect next?

Here’s what we know about not only the next XDefiant Faction, but a number of future Factions on the way.

Contents:

Do we know XDefiant’s next Faction?

No, nothing has yet been confirmed regarding the next Faction to debut in XDefiant, however, we do have some early leaks to run with. Prominent dataminer ‘AgainTx’ has listed off several Factions allegedly on their way to Ubisoft’s new FPS, with one, in particular, leading the charge.

GSG 9, a special operations unit from the Rainbow Six series, is reportedly next up for XDefiant. R6: Siege currently includes four Operators under the GSG 9 group, Bandit, Blitz, IQ, and Jäger. Exactly which characters might make their way over to XDefiant remains to be seen, though devs certainly have plenty of options.

As always though, do take this early information with a grain of salt as nothing has been set in stone just yet. We’ll be sure to update you here with all the latest as new details emerge.

We know for certain XDefiant’s next Faction is set to arrive on Tuesday, July 2, as part of the Season 1 update.

XDefiant is currently in the midst of its Pre-Season phase following its May 21 release. Although it’s still early days yet, devs have already laid out the road ahead with the game’s first four seasons loosely detailed.

Each is set to bring a new Faction, meaning new characters with new abilities. Season 1, codenamed ‘Ruby,’ kicks it all off.

Ubisoft A full look at XDefiant’s Year 1 roadmap, listing four new Factions on the way.

All upcoming XDefiant Factions

As mentioned above, XDefiant is set to roll out one new Faction with each new season moving forward. The first four have already been teased with the following codenames: Ruby, Buzz, Orchard, and Horde.

Beyond that, nothing else has been made official just yet, though further intel from datamines suggests a wide range of Ubisoft IP-spanning characters on the way.

First up is the reported Rainbow Six Siege crossover with the GSG 9 Faction, and then things get a little interesting. A Faction based around The Crew is supposedly next in line, though how driving-based abilities may work in a shooter is anyone’s guess for now.

Then we circle back to the Highwaymen, a group from Far Cry New Dawn, and one that’s already been teased in XDefiant.

Further down the lines comes Factions from Assassin’s Creed, more from the Watch Dogs series, some from The Division, Splinter Cell, and Ghost Recon: Phantoms as well.

Until confirmed by Ubisoft, take these early rumblings with a grain of salt. There’s no doubt devs are toying with ideas from all manner of franchises, but until they’re revealed in an official capacity, nothing is locked in.