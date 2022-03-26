XDefiant: Release date, gameplay, platforms & everything we know

Ubisoft’s new FPS title, simply named XDefiant, was born out of the Tom Clancy universe but has since moved on. Early gameplay points towards a team-based title in the same vein as Call of Duty. Here’s everything we know so far.

XDefiant hit the scene back in July 2021 as the next installment in the Tom Clancy universe — alongside the popular Rainbow Six series.

However, it’s now its own unique universe, with XDefiant taking on a life of its own as beta testing nears. While it will still be loosely tied to the novelist’s historic themes with Clancy-inspired factions, Ubisoft can branch out with a more futuristic setting as displayed in early footage.

A trailer for XDefiant has already dropped, and the FPS will be entering public testing soon, so here’s what you need to know.

Is there an XDefiant release date?

Despite being revealed on July 19, 2021, we’re still without any official intel just yet on when XDefiant might release. However, players can sign up for a chance to participate in “early rollout phases.”

Content creators were able to go hands-on days prior to the announcement, and as we saw in the official reveal trailer, the project seems to be quite far along in development already.

Early footage looked fairly polished, and there will be early access before launch for players to get in on the action through the Insider Sessions.

What platforms will Tom Clancy’s XDefiant be on?

Based on the gameplay trailer that dropped on July 19, the new FPS is confirmed for Xbox One and X|S, Playstation 4/5, PC, and even Google Stadia.

All initial gameplay seems to have come from PC lobbies, evidenced by on-screen inputs throughout the initial and trailer footage. Whether or not it will perform or look different on all these platforms remains to be seen, however.

Is there a Tom Clancy’s XDefiant Open Beta?

XDefiant will have Beta tests, or “Insider Sessions” as Ubisoft is calling them. The Insider Sessions are open for invites starting March 15, with Ubisoft constantly expanding the number of players taking part as the game scales towards launch.

Players were previously able to test the game in August of 2021. If you want to be ready for the next stage, you’ll want to head to the game’s official site.

XDefiant trailer & gameplay details

With the first trailer revealed, we have plenty of early gameplay and info to give us our first glimpse of what to expect from XDefiant. Right out of the gate, it’s clearly a title inspired, at least partly, by the Call of Duty franchise. As a fast-paced shooter, time to kill is lightning quick, with players barely taking a few shots to go down.

Every character (called a ‘Defiant’) will have access to the standard assortment of lethal and tactical equipment and can choose their own primary and secondary weapons, along with attachments to complete their loadout. You’ll even be able to tweak it on the fly after respawning.

However, unique abilities also charge over time. From self-healing to powerful bubble shields, various classes (called ‘Factions’ in XDefiant) have access to their own set of tools.

XDefiant, like a few other team-based FPS games, will feature 6v6 game modes, such as Team Deathmatch Domination and Escort. Ubisoft has also promised a large pool of uniquely designed maps in rotation so that “no two matches will feel the same.”

XDefiant will initially feature factions such as the Wolves from Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon, the Echelon from Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell, and the Outcasts and Cleaners from Tom Clancy’s The Division. Additional Defiants will be added as the game evolves, drawing on characters and abilities from inside and out of Tom Clancy universe.

That’s all we know about XDefiant for now, but as soon as more information on the next early rollout phase or solid release date is revealed, we’ll be sure to update you with the latest information.

