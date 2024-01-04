Gaming

Are there any redeemable codes in The Finals?

James Busby
The Finals panda mask characterEmbark Studios

Wondering whether there are any The Finals codes to redeem? Well, our handy codes page has everything you need to know.

The Finals is the latest free to play battle royale game that has caught the attention of Apex Legends, Warzone, and Fortnite players. While the game features a battle pass that enables players to unlock a variety of cosmetic items, getting some extra goodies for free is always going to be popular. 

This is especially true for those who prefer to grind out in-game currency and unlock cosmetics without spending money. So, if you want to know if there are any codes in The Finals and how you can redeem them, then our guide has everything you need to know. 

Are there any redeemable codes in The Finals (January)

The Finals redeem screenEmbark Studios
The Finals will enable players to redeem Gift Codes when they’re live.

No, there are currently no codes available in The Finals as of January 2024. However, there is a codes page where players will eventually be able to redeem Gift Codes. This is where players will likely be able to get hold of some in-game items and cosmetics. 

As always, we’ll be sure to update this section if additional details on The Finals codes are released in the future.

How to redeem codes in The Finals

While the developers have yet to reveal any redeemable codes, here’s exactly what you’ll need to do when they do go live. 

  • Head over to the official Embark website.
  • Log into your The Finals account using your preferred platform.
  • Click on “Redeem Gift Code” on the left of your screen.
  • Enter the Gift Code and click the “Redeem” button. 

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about The Finals codes and how you can redeem them when they’re released. Make sure to head over to our The Finals page for all the latest news and guides.

