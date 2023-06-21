Super Mario Bros Wonder: Release Date, Platforms, and more

Super Mario Bros. Wonder, a brand new title was officially showcased by the developers during Nintendo Direct on June 21, 2023. Here is everything that you need to regarding this upcoming 2D Mario title.

Mario is a beloved franchise for gamers of all ages. This is especially true for the classic 2D scroller Mario game that most old-school players have grown up with.

As it happens, Nintendo officially announced a brand new 2D Mario game for the time in 10 years. The last time a 2D Mario game was released was back in 2012 and it was called Super Mario Bros. U.

This brand-new game has been titled Super Mario Bros. Wonder and is set for release in 2023. All the information that we have regarding this brand-new 2D Mario game has been presented below.

Nintendo Super Mario Bros Wonder will be available on October 20, 2023

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will officially release on October 20, 2023. This was confirmed as part of the trailer during the Nintendo Direct showcase on June 21, 2023.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Platforms

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a Nintendo exclusive and will be available on the Switch at the aforementioned date. It goes without saying, it will not be appearing on either the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Trailer

The official trailer for Super Mario Bros. Wonder that was showcased in Nintendo Direct is provided below.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Gameplay

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will take the series back to its 2D roots. It will feature levels filled with difficult platforming sections that will require a calm mind and a keen eye to complete.

There will also be challenging enemies that you will have to deal with while working your way out of the platforming sections. Lastly, you will also receive power-ups during your journey that will offer you various buffs that will assist you in your adventure.

This is all that we know about Super Mario Bros. Wonder as of now. We will update this section with even more information once they become available in the future. In the meantime, do not forget to check out some of our other gaming hubs at Dexerto.

