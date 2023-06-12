Still Wakes the Deep: Release window, trailer, setting & more

Still Wakes the Deep will strand players on an oil rig in a terrifying fight for survival. Here’s everything we know about this first-person horror game.

Revealed during the Xbox Showcase, Still Wakes the Deep is an upcoming survival/psychological horror game from The Chinese Room, the masterminds behind Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs and Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture. The team is known for its deeply disturbing first-person horror games that are usually driven by narrative and exploration rather than action and combat.

Article continues after ad

This time, the story is set on what appears to be a failing oil rig where a survivor of someone unknown calamity seems to be fending off some unseen threat. Here’s everything we know about the creepy looking Still Wakes the Deep, including its release window and what platforms it’s coming to.

Contents

The Chinese Room Still Wakes the Deep looks utterly terrifying.

Does Still Wakes the Deep have a release date?

While no release date has been given for Still Wakes the Deep, we do know that the game will release in “early 2024” according to the first trailer.

Article continues after ad

So horror fans won’t have too long to wait to walk the dark and wet halls of the spooky oil rig.

Still Wakes the Deep trailer

You can check out the trailer below:

Still Wakes the Deep setting & gameplay

Still Wakes the Deep is going to be a psychological horror game set on an oil rig whose crew appears to be in a panic while they fight for survival against some unknown threat. Whether this threat is monsters, the elements, paranoia, other people, or purely in their own minds remains to be seen. The trailer only shows the protagonist, but we also heard screams that could be from other crew members – if they’re still breathing.

Article continues after ad

The game will likely involve environmental storytelling in which the player will need to piece together what’s going on, while they try to survive the harsh, likely deadly conditions. Like Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture, expect Still Wakes the Deep to prey on our fears of isolation to really ramp up the fear and tension.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The only question is, are we alone on the rig? Or are we trapped with something sinister?

So, that’s everything we know so far about Still Wakes the Deep, we’ll be sure to keep this page updated with all the latest details. In the meantime, be sure to check out some of the other biggest upcoming releases:

Article continues after ad

The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | Assassin’s Creed Infinity | Wolverine | Spider-Man 2 | KOTR Remake | Wonder Woman | DokeV | FFXVI | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Dragon Age 4 | Lies of P

﻿