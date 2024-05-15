Criminality codes (May 2024): Free cash & boosts

Criminality codes (May 2024): Free cash & boostsCRIMCORP
Criminality codes are the best way to get resources like cash and boosts. These rewards will help you survive on the mean streets in this free-roam fighting game.
There are loads of weapons to purchase in this combat game so you’ll often run out of money. While you can earn cash by breaking into registers, using codes is a more convenient option.
So hurry up and grab your free goodies before they expire.
Are there any active Criminality codes for May 2024?
There are no active Criminality codes at the moment.
We will update this list as soon as new codes are available, so keep an eye out.
How to redeem Criminality codes
Follow these simple steps to redeem Criminality codes:
- Go to the official Criminality page and click on the green button to launch the game.
- Enter a server and look for an ATM.
- Tap E on your keyboard and select the Codes tab.
- Type or paste the code in the box.
- Hit Redeem to get your free rewards.
These codes are case sensitive, so enter them exactly as we’ve mentioned above.
List of expired codes
- BACKUP1
- BYEBYE
- 250KL
- NUKE
- WINTER IS HERE
- QUICKTIME#1
- BLESSCRIM
- SUMMER2023
- BUGS01
- 225KL
- 200KL
- 175KL
- CRIMONTOP
- HALLOWS22
- BACK2SCHOOL
- LASTSLAYER
- CROSSPLATFORM
- SUMMER22
- WINTERNOW
- WINTERSOON
- Thecodeis47k
- INCOGNITO
- NIGHTMARE
- HALLOWS2021
- WHATSTHECODE?
- CRIMV1.3
What are Criminality codes?
Criminality codes offer free in-game resources like cash and XP boosts. These resources are necessary to buy new gear and survive.
The developers release new codes to celebrate milestones or during in-game events. For example, the next code will be released once the game hits 300k likes. So make sure you check back weekly for more rewards.
There you have it – everything you need to know about Criminality codes for May 2024.
