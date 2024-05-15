Criminality codes (May 2024): Free cash & boosts

Criminality codes are the best way to get resources like cash and boosts. These rewards will help you survive on the mean streets in this free-roam fighting game.

There are loads of weapons to purchase in this combat game so you’ll often run out of money. While you can earn cash by breaking into registers, using codes is a more convenient option.

So hurry up and grab your free goodies before they expire.

Contents

CRIMCORP / Screenshot captured by Dexerto Purchase awesome weapons with free cash.

Are there any active Criminality codes for May 2024?

There are no active Criminality codes at the moment.

We will update this list as soon as new codes are available, so keep an eye out.

Article continues after ad

How to redeem Criminality codes

Follow these simple steps to redeem Criminality codes:

Go to the official Criminality page and click on the green button to launch the game.

Enter a server and look for an ATM .

. Tap E on your keyboard and select the Codes tab.

on your keyboard and select the tab. Type or paste the code in the box.

Hit Redeem to get your free rewards.

These codes are case sensitive, so enter them exactly as we’ve mentioned above.

CRIMCORP / Screenshot captured by Dexerto Redeem codes to get free cash and boosts.

List of expired codes

BACKUP1

BYEBYE

250KL

NUKE

WINTER IS HERE

QUICKTIME#1

BLESSCRIM

SUMMER2023

BUGS01

225KL

200KL

175KL

CRIMONTOP

HALLOWS22

BACK2SCHOOL

LASTSLAYER

CROSSPLATFORM

SUMMER22

WINTERNOW

WINTERSOON

Thecodeis47k

INCOGNITO

NIGHTMARE

HALLOWS2021

WHATSTHECODE?

CRIMV1.3

What are Criminality codes?

Criminality codes offer free in-game resources like cash and XP boosts. These resources are necessary to buy new gear and survive.

The developers release new codes to celebrate milestones or during in-game events. For example, the next code will be released once the game hits 300k likes. So make sure you check back weekly for more rewards.

Article continues after ad

There you have it – everything you need to know about Criminality codes for May 2024.

All Roblox codes | Best Roblox games | Roblox Shirt ID codes | Roblox promo codes