Star Wars Jedi: Survivor voice cast – All voice actors and roles

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has some fantastic voice actors in its cast. So let’s run through every confirmed actor and actress that appears in a major role.

Just like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has a star-studded cast filled with recognizable voice actors. Many of them play a key role in the extensive open-world game and help tell the narrative that places itself within the highly popular Star Wars universe.

However, there’s nothing more frustrating than hearing a certain character in a video game and not knowing who it is or where you may know them from. So, with that in mind, here are all the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor voice actors and where you might know them from.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor voice actors and actresses

Cal Kestis: Cameron Monaghan

The hero of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the role of Cal Kestis is assumed by Cameron Monaghan and the actor first made a name for himself in a variety of films and TV before having a major role in Gotham as Jerome and Jeremiah Valeska – before landing the role of Cal Kestis in 2019.

Cere Junda: Debra Wilson

With well over 200 acting credits to her name, Debra Wilson played Cere Junda in Fallen Order and was the mentor to Cal in his early Jedi days. She returns for the sequel and also provided voices for The Callisto Protocol and God of War Ragnarok.

Greez Dritus: Daniel Roebuck

A popular character from the original game, Greez Dritus is back and is voiced by the extremely experienced Daniel Roebuck. The actor has acting credits in games such as Dead Rising 3 and featured in The Walking Dead: Red Machete.

Bode Akuna: Noshir Dalal

A brand new character for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Bode Akuna is an AI companion that assists Cal in the game. Outside of the game though, the talent behind the voice, Noshir Dalal, is no stranger to games having appeared in the Dead Space Remake, Saints Row 2022, Horizon Forbidden West, and much more.

Nightsister Merrin: Tina Ivlev

Nightsister Merrin became a very capable ally to Cal in Fallen Order and the character is another who is back for Respawn’s follow-up. Tina Ivlev, as well as voicing Merrin, has also appeared in Dead Rising 3 – like Daniel Roebuck – and the US adaptation of Shameless – also featuring Cameron Monaghan.

