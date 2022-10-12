Star Stable Halloween Festival (2022): Galloper’s Keep, new storyline, Potion Brewery & more

Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He writes tips and guides for a number of games, but Apex Legends, Valorant, Rainbow Six, and Call of Duty are his favorites. You can contact Sourav at [email protected]

The annual Halloween Festival returns to Star Stable and brings a slew of new content for players to enjoy, so here are all the details you need on Galloper’s Keep, new content additions, and the Potion Brewery.

Star Stable’s magical world will be much spookier than usual, as its annual Halloween Festival is marking its return to the game.

During the month-long event, players are able to do everything from explore a new hub in the game, Galloper’s Keep, and uncover a new story, while also getting the chance to celebrate the season through a whole host of activities and quests — there are even chances to earn new rewards!

With that being said, let’s take a look at everything that the Star Stable Halloween Festival has to offer this season in 2022.

YouTube: Star Stable There will be plenty of rewards and activities available to claim during 2022’s event.

When does Star Stable Halloween Festival start and end?

The Star Stable Halloween Festival begins on October 12, 2022, and will end on November 9, 2022 — meaning that you’ll have a total of four weeks to take part in the various activities and quests.

What’s more, both free players and Star Riders will be able to earn tons of rewards. Additionally, all Halloween content that’s released during the event’s second week will also be available to free players within the game.

Star Stable Halloween Festival activities

In a press release, Star Stable Entertainment shared further details on what riders can get up to in the event, so here’s a full rundown of all the activities in this year’s Halloween Festival:

A haunted Trail Ride : In this event, you’ll uncover rewards and “learn about the mysteries of Jorvik”

: In this event, you’ll uncover rewards and “learn about the mysteries of Jorvik” New pets

Two new Halloween horses

Potion Brewery : This feature allows players to mix ingredients together in order to unlock “special rewards”.

: This feature allows players to mix ingredients together in order to unlock “special rewards”. A new island.

As mentioned earlier, aside from these additions, riders are also able to explore Galloper’s Keep, where they’ll uncover the “secrets of Galloper Thompson in a brand-new storyline”.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about the Halloween Festival in Star Stable for 2022.

