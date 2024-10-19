Warframe: Baro Ki’Teer offerings and rewards for October 2024

Baro Ki’Teer is one of the most important vendors in Warframe, selling a variety of goods that come in genuinely useful while playing the game. Appearing twice a month to peddle his wares, here’s everything you need to know about his October offerings.

Appearing at Tenno Relays across the map, Ki’Teer sells everything from Mods to armor items to cosmetics, all for currency earned through playing the game. Before heading over there to buy anything, you’ll want to make sure you’ve got plenty of credits and Ducats ready to go.

Article continues after ad

The latter can be earned by trading Prime Warframe blueprints and parts at the Void Trader Kiosks directly for the currency. You can earn blueprints and parts reasonably consistently by earning Void Relics from Void Fissure missions, allowing for a fairly consistent way to farm.

With all of that in mind, here’s everything on offer for the weekend of October 19-20.

Article continues after ad

Baro Ki’Teer complete item list and prices

Digital Extremes

Weapons

Viper Wraith (400 Ducats/75,000 Credits)

Prisma Ohma (450 Ducats/175,000 Credits)

Appearances & Armor

Left Prisma Edo Shoulder Plates (100 Ducats/55,000 Credits)

Right Prisma Edo Shoulder Plates (100 Ducats/55,000 Credits)

Prisma Edo Chest Plate (225 Ducats/250,000 Credits)

Left Prisma Edo Knee Plates (100 Ducats/55,000 Credits)

Right Prisma Edo Knee Plates (100 Ducats/55,000 Credits)

Ki’teer Razza Syandana (400 Ducats/350,000 Credits)

Paris Abra Skin (315 Ducats/275,000 Credits)

Sonicor Elixis Skin (380 Ducats/175,000 Credits)

Ki’teer Atmos Oculus (525 Ducats/375,000 Credits)

Taxon Desert-Camo Skin (200 Ducats/150,000 Credits)

Ki’teer Ephemera (100 Ducats/150,000 Credits)

Prisma Lotus Emblem (80 Ducats/50,000 Credits)

Dark Sword Day of the Dead Skin (320 Ducats/250,000 Credits)

Dread Day of the Dead Skin (300 Ducats/275,000 Credits)

Fae Path Ephemera (15 Ducats/1,000 Credits)

Lunar Renewal Tiger Emblem (55 Ducats/45,000 Credits)

Wysar Day of the Dead Kavat Armor (400 Ducats/175,000 Credits)

Mods

Pummel (300 Ducats/150,000 Credits)

Primed Target Cracker (400 Ducats/150,000 Credits)

Primed Smite Corpus (350 Ducats/140,000 Credits)

Peculiar Audience (250 Ducats/200,000 Credits)

Miscellaneous

Eminence (220 Ducats/220,000 Credits)

Tenno Kindred Rug (225 Ducats/100,000 Credits)

Abyss of Dagath Login Music (150 Ducats/155,000 Credits)

Noggle Statue – Excalibur with Odonata (90 Ducats/200,000 Credits)

Xiphos Prisma Skin (220 Ducats/400,000 Credits)

In Mah Belly Glyph (80 Ducats/50,000 Credits)

That’s all there is to know about this week’s offering! Make sure to check out our full Koumei build, if you want to know how to get the most out of the Dice-Maiden.