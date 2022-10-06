Dead by Daylight Halloween event (2022): Haunted by Daylight, DbD Tome 13 & free weekend

Ava is Dexerto's Evergreen Editor (Gaming), based in England. With a BA (Hons) in Media and Communications, and a passion for RPGs, The Sims, Pokemon, and Dead by Daylight, she primarily covers tips, guides, and reviews. You can contact Ava at [email protected]

Dead by Daylight’s upcoming Halloween event for 2022 has just been revealed as ‘Haunted by Daylight’, so here’s everything players can expect to see in The Fog throughout October, including DbD’s Tome 13, Malevolence, and its release date.

Each year in Dead by Daylight, Survivors and Killers alike can expect a whole host of Halloween-themed events to sink their teeth into, and 2022 looks to be no different.

During the upcoming Haunted by Daylight event, Tome 13: Malevolence will also enter the fray, with the ‘Hallowed Blight Collection’ and ‘Tricks and Treats Collection’ both providing new looks to dress your characters up in the game with — so here’s everything you can expect to see this Halloween in DbD.

Contents

Behaviour Interactive DbD’s Halloween event will introduce lots of festive, spooky content into the Fog

Dead by Daylight’s in-game Halloween event for 2022, Haunted by Daylight, will release on October 13, 2022, and run through November 3.

The festivities will kick off slightly earlier, though, with the ‘Hallowed Blight Collection’ and ‘Tricks and Treats Collection’ arriving on October 11 alongside content from last year’s ‘Midnight Grove Collection’.

Haunted by Daylight Halloween event in DbD

In a press release shared by Behaviour Interactive, the team shared that this year’s event will “allow players to take advantage of a slew of horrifying cosmetics to unlock, The Fog’s unsettling atmosphere, and intense challenges!”

Alongside the usual fare of lobby and loading screen changes to fit the Halloween theme, Void Energy will make its way into the Trial — a new gameplay mechanic that will need to be collected. What Void Energy actually does currently remains to be seen, but we’ll update you as we learn more.

What’s more, there are even the usual login rewards and even a Free Weekend period from October 27 through to November 1, meaning gamers curious to check out Dead by Daylight’s gameplay can hop in to check it out leading up to, and on, Halloween weekend.

Haunted by Daylight trailer

The Haunted by Daylight trailer provides an in-depth sneak peek of what players can expect to get up to during the event, alongside showcasing Tome 13’s new Rift cosmetics, from varying masks for The Ghost Face to a ‘Bewitching Barista’ skin for Mikaela Reid.

What’s more, players can also unlock community-designed skins for The Artist called ‘Fallen Angel’ alongside the ‘Midnight Techwear’ skin for Yui Kimura, both of which can be found in the Free Track of the Rift itself.

You can check it out below for a full breakdown of what to expect:

When does Archives Tome 13: Malevolence release in Dead by Daylight?

One day before Haunted by Daylight kicks off, Tome 13, Malevolence, will release in DbD on October 12, 2022. The two characters at the center of this new tome are The Ghost Face Killer and Survivor Mikaela Reid, both of who will receive new memories to uncover — the former of which centers around a local cartoonist that “parodies him in the local papers.”

According to Behaviour Interactive’s press release, gamers can also look forward to lots of cool rewards in the Rift, stating there are “tons of surprises that await them as they progress through the Rift, including Charms, Outfits and exclusive masks variations for Ghost Face®.”

DbD Halloween 2022 outfit Collections

This year sees two new outfit Collections making their way into the store: the Halloween Blight Collection and the limited-time Tricks and Treats Collection, which will release on October 11, 2022, and disappear from the store on November 3. The Midnight Grove collection will also make its return, alongside two brand-new outfits for Mikaela and The Doctor.

Below are all of the characters to receive new cosmetics from either of these Collections:

Mikaela Reid

The Doctor

The Oni

The Mastermind

Jane Romero

Dwight Fairfield

Behaviour Interactive

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about DbD’s Halloween event for 2022, Haunted by Daylight. If more information is revealed, we’ll update you with all of the latest details, so make sure to check back regularly in the run-up to the event’s start date.

