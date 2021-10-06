Best horror games to watch on Twitch: Most popular spooky games this Halloween

Nothing beats a scary game around Halloween, and if you want to enjoy the spookiness alongside a streamer and other viewers, Twitch is the place. Here are some of the best horror games to watch on Twitch this Halloween.

It takes some guts to turn off the lights and play a horror game on your own. In fact, some games can be utterly nerve-shredding. But being scared out of our wits is also addictive fun and no other entertainment medium does it as well as games. It truly is a golden age for horror titles.

However, some horror fans may want to watch someone else go through the experience first, to make sure it’s something they want to do themselves. We don’t blame them; some horror games can be intense. The popularity of horror games always spikes around the spooky season.

Here are some of the best horror games to watch on Twitch this Halloween:

Phasmophobia

Phasmophobia gained an impressive 1.1 million followers on Twitch when it was first released. The game fills a void where PT once was, featuring similar gameplay. Players take the role of amateur ghost hunters investigating some spooky settings.

Naturally, they get more than they bargained for when actual ghosts begin to appear. Even watching someone else play this game is creepy experience and not one for the faint of heart.

Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood is coming out just in time for Halloween, launching on October 12. The game is the spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead series and features similar zombie shooting gameplay.

Despite not even being released yet, Back for Blook already has 89.2K followers on Twitch. While the game looks more gory than it is scary, it’s still going to be a blast to watch how others tackle the undead horde.

Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight is still a firm favorite of horror fans everywhere. It’s a multiplayer survival game where one player takes on the role of the Savage Killer whose job it is to hunt down the other players.

It’s addictive fun and can be scary as hell to play, so no wonder its Twitch channel boasts 10.7 million followers. Anything that gives you the advantage in Dead by Daylight is worth watching.

Diablo II Resurrected

Diablo 2 Resurrected is more of an action RPG than a horror game. But it’s set in a world where demons from hell are constantly invading and slaughtering whole towns, which is pretty horrific.

Despite the game’s troubled launch, it currently holds a whopping 133K followers on Twitch, and it’s likely to attract even more as we approach Halloween.

Dead Space

Dead Space is a science fiction survival horror game set on an abandoned space station where the crew has been turned into violent zombie creatures.

Players take on the role of Isaac Clarke, an engineer attempting to salvage the station and avoid the undead while he makes his repairs. The original game is a mixture of Resident Evil 4 and the movie Alien, making it super scary and fun to watch.

Its Twitch community is 160k followers strong, which is a testament to the game’s enduring popularity. EA is also in the process of remaking the game for a new generation.