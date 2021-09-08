With Halloween nearing, gamers worldwide are going to want to dive into some spooky games with friends and there’s some great choices if you’re playing on PC, Xbox or PlayStation.

The Fall season of gaming is one of the best times to sit down and simply play games with loved ones, while waiting for the season’s major title releases like this year’s Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5. But, this isn’t to say there aren’t some fantastic options for players to sink their teeth into right now.

Getting in tune with Halloween, there’s been some terrifying games that have been released in recent years, and all of these feature multiplayer so you can tackle them with some friends.

Advertisement

We’re going to run over some of the best multiplayer horror games you should check out in 2021.

Best multiplayer horror games to play in 2021

If you’re looking to jump into the action, there have been some stellar games released over the years that’re for sure to keep you and your party on their toes.

Read More: Best horror games you should play in 2021

Below are some of our favorite games you should check out this Fall season, and all of these support multiplayer functionality with numerous players.

Back 4 Blood

Release date: October 12, 2021

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Genre: First-person linear zombie game

Spawned from the witts and ideas from the original Left 4 Dead developers, Back 4 Blood is bringing an ample amount of the same aspects that made these original games so popular back in the late 2000s.

Advertisement

Read More: Back 4 Blood first impressions

The game will feature four-play cooperative gameplay throughout the entirety of the campaign, and each character within the game is going to offer unique perks and attributes for battle.

Once again, we’ll have to gear up to take on the endless horde of zombies over a wide array of environments, which should spark some nostalgia from the L4D games.

Hunt: Showdown

Release date: February 22, 2018

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One and PC

Genre: Online PVP and PVE horror survival shooter

While Hunt: Showdown may not be the scariest game on our list, it is one set during a dark and mysterious era. The maps within the game feature an ample amount of gloom, but there’s also a lot of weapons for players to experiment with.

Advertisement

Whether you’re playing PvP or PvE, all of these game modes can be played online, and you’ll quickly have to adjust to the ever-changing meta within the game.

Phasmophobia

Phas has become one of the shining stars within indie games over recent years, seeing as Kinetic Games are not a major studio by any means. But, the work they’ve accomplished with Phasmophobia is something that should be marveled at.

You and three friends will venture into a haunted house, where you’ll be tasked with finding out what type of ghost is living inside. Finding clues, using certain scanners and other mechanics are core within the game, but you must be aware, that at any time, the ghost may appear and kidnap you.

Advertisement

Dead by Daylight

Release date – June 14, 2016

Platforms – PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre – Third/First-person horror multiplayer

Last on our list is Behaviour Interactive’s online PVP title, Dead by Daylight, which has remained one of the best online games throughout recent years. Mainly due to the large array of content they’re consistently adding into the game.

Read More: How to play Dead by Daylight crossplay

Whether you’re playing as the killer or survivor, there’s lots of ways for players to have fun within this game, and it should defiantly be one on your radar this Fall.

In the meantime, if you’re looking to check out some other genres of gaming, we’ve put together some pieces with some of the best titles per their respected sector.

Advertisement

Best MMORPGs and MMOs in 2021 | Best PS5 RPGs coming in 2021 and beyond | Best horror games you should play in 2021