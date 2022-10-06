GTA Online Halloween update 2022: Judgement Day mode explained, patch notes & GTA 6 teaser?

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: [email protected]

Rockstar Games has announced this year’s GTA Online Halloween update will be called ‘Judgement Day’ and will last for a month. Here’s everything included, from cash rewards to new content.

It’s almost that time of year again. People are talking about carving pumpkins, scary costumes are being bought, and players in various games are expecting Halloween content to drop.

In Los Santos, Halloween has come early with a content-packed update.

If you’re wondering when the event starts and what is featured this year, you’ve come to the right place.

Rockstar Games GTA 5’s Halloween update adds a new Adversary mode called Judgement Day.

The GTA Online Halloween update for 2022 starts on October 6 and will end in November, meaning it will run for a solid month.

During that time, Grand Theft Auto players can pick up a few new vehicles and rack up rewards with a number of bonuses announced for this spooky season.

GTA Online Halloween update patch notes

Rockstar confirmed the event on October 6, along with the following details on Newswire – their official news blog.

Full patch notes:

Obey 10F vehicle – at Legendary Motorsport

– at Legendary Motorsport New Adversary mode – Judgement Day

– Judgement Day New War Mask – claim the new item in-game for logging in during the event

– claim the new item in-game for logging in during the event Gray Vintage Frank mask and double rewards

Halloween vehicles returning to Southern San Andreas Super Autos – LCC Sanctus, Albany Fränken Stange, Albany Lurcher

– LCC Sanctus, Albany Fränken Stange, Albany Lurcher 2x GTA$ and RP on Treasure Chests and Security Contracts

Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom deals & test rides 1. The Rune Cheburek (50% off) painted Classic Black and customized with the Rusted livery 2. A Classic Bright Orange Benefactor Streiter (30% off) 3. The Karin Calico GTF (30% off) in a Pearlescent White paint job and Tribal Purple Halftone livery 4. A Matte Light Gray version of the Bravado Banshee decked out in the Black Racing Stripes livery 5. The Benefactor Glendale painted Metallic Black

Podium vehicle – Vapid Caracara

– Vapid Caracara Car Meet Prize Ride – Lampadati Casco

On top of this content, GTA+ members can claim a number of new benefits, including a Benefactor Terrobyte, Nightclub Light Rig and Cargo Storage Upgrades, free Halloween gear, and more!

What is Judgement Day in GTA Online?

GTA Online added a new Adversary mode called Judgement Day in the 2022 Halloween update.

Explaining the concept in a blog post, Rockstar said: “The end is nigh in Judgement Day, a new Adversary Mode that pits a small team of powerful Riders against a vulnerable group of Hunted in a kill-or-be-killed, hide-and-seek scenario. The Hunted need only worry about surviving through dawn.

“Riders will begin each round on an LCC Sanctus and are equipped with extra health, speed, a Double Barrel Shotgun, Stone Hatchet, and a host of abilities — including a brief burst of thermal vision, heartbeat sense, and health regeneration when near their Sanctus. Riders also deal increased damage when near their Sanctus and will respawn if downed before the final minute.

“Riders must sniff out and eliminate the Hunted to emerge victorious. Hunted will find weapons strewn across the map, which Riders cannot pick up. While killing a Rider won’t be an easy task, it’s the only way to bring a fallen teammate back into the fray for a crucial bit of backup — though resurrections are disabled in the final minute.”

Is there a GTA 6 teaser in Halloween update?

There has been a lot of speculation about the possibility of a GTA 6 teaser being dropped in the Halloween update.

While it has not been found yet, we will update fans should it appear.