Remnant 2: How to defeat Root Nexus

Remnant 2 is a souls-like game which means that bosses play an integral role in this gameplay. One such boss you will come across is Root Nexus and here is a guide on how to beat it.

Remnant 2 is a game that is filled with a plethora of bosses that you will come across during your journey through its intricately crafted world. Not all the bosses are hard to beat, though some of them will give a really hard time to the players.

Among these, one such not-so-difficult boss that you will have to defeat is called Root Nexus. This boss is fairly simple, though if you are playing solo, you might face some trouble depending on how well-equipped you are.

A guide on how to defeat the boss in Remnant 2 has been presented in detail.

Gunfire Games Root Nexus is a pretty easy boss in Remnant 2

Guide to defeat Root Nexus in Remnant 2

The Root Nexus boss in Remnant 2 can be found in the region Yaesha. Once you locate the boss, follow the step presented below:

Hit the primary core of the boss as its main body will never attack you directly

The boss will spawn a plethora of small enemies consistently

Defeat those enemies and burst them down as fast as possible

Once the enemies are defeated, hit the main body of the boss once again

Repeat this cycle until the boss is dead

If you are playing solo, it means you will have to defeat the smaller enemies and the main body of the boss all on your own. However, if you are playing with a team, you can let two people handle the extra mobs, while one person will consistently damage the boss.

This fight is basically a DPS check as the faster you take down the Root Nexus, the easier things become for you. Therefore, it is recommended that you level up your character as much as possible and bring proper builds even though the boss may seem less difficult than others.

This concludes our guide for the Root Nexus boss in Remnant 2.

