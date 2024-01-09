New Pokemon TCG set likely called ‘Stellar Miracle’ as trademark found

It’s been revealed that Pokemon has filed a trademark for Stellar Miracle, referring to the Indigo Disc, which could suggest a brand-new set on the horizon.

Datamines have revealed that Pokemon has filed a brand new trademark for Stellar Miracle. Previous new trademarks include Cyber Judge & Wild Force, and, Battle Academy. If Pokemon follows their usual schedule, players will be thrilled to see these sets released as early as March and June 2024.

The name refers to the terastalized ‘Stellar’ type form of Pokemon Terapagos, which was released in the Indigo Disc DLC. This means the new trademark could hint at a new set for the popular TCG, and hint at the inclusion of the Stellar-type mechanic.

Pokemon TCG to release new set after ‘Stellar Miracle’ trademark filed

The trademark name, ‘Stellar Miracle’, refers to the new Stellar type introduced for Terapagos in the Indigo Disc DLC.

Terapagos gets a unique form when it Terastalizes into the Stellar type. It also has two unique moves, Tera Blast, and, Tera Starstorm, which become super effective against all other Tera Pokemon and could potentially be added to Pokemon TCG.

If the Stellar type is released to the TCG, it may follow a similar mechanic to the Crystal Pokemon from the e-series. These Pokemon changed type to match the type of energy attached to them, for one turn, and could be an interesting addition to the game.

The trademarks have been filed under the same terms as trademarks filed for Pokemon sets in the past, suggesting a set is likely on the way. Usually 3-6 months after the trademark is filed, the name goes into use. This could mean the sets will be available by summer 2024.

There’s no promise however that the sets will be released, but we’ll keep you updated.

