Rainbow Pokemon Cards are some of the most sought-after pulls in the history of the Pokemon Trading Card Game, offering gorgeous artwork and high rarity levels – but which ones are best?

The Pokemon TCG has provided loads of rare variants to keep collectors interested over the years, from shiny gold cards to stunning full-art cards and beyond. But our favorite rarities are definitely Rainbow Pokemon Cards.

These hard-to-find cards – also referred to as Rainbow Rares – were a big part of the Pokemon Sun & Moon and Sword & Shield generations of the TCG, taking regular full-art cards and giving them a lovely rainbow sheen.

They might have been dropped now that the Scarlet & Violet TCG sets have arrived, but that doesn’t mean we can’t take a look back at some of the best and rarest Rainbow Pokemon Cards from the past.

Best Rainbow Pokemon Cards

While every rainbow variant is something to treasure, we’ve looked through every variant out there and compiled a list of 10 of the best Rainbow Pokemon Cards of all time:

This list was mostly formed by looking at each card’s rarity, desirability, and market value, but we’ve also taken into account the design of each card, the popularity of the featured Pokemon, and how good they look with the rainbow shine across them.

For example, the Charizard GX card can fetch a higher price than the Pikachu VMAX card, but we can’t deny how iconic and desirable the Pikachu VMAX design is (or the fact that it goes viral every year during Pride Month). It’s a lovely card!

It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to see Charizard appear multiple times in our list of the top Rainbow Pokemon Cards. The popular Fire/Flying-type Pokemon is always a fan-favorite in TCG sets, especially when it’s a rare variant.

