Pokemon Horizons Terapagos story arc announced in Japan

The Pokemon Company has revealed that the next story arc in the Pokemon Horizons anime will feature Terapagos, the new Legendary Pokemon set to appear in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC.

The next saga in Pokemon Horizons is ready to begin, as Terapagos is set to have an important role in the new season of the anime. This means that Liko and Roy will finally be able to explore the mysteries of this new Pokemon, possibly before it debuts in the video games.

Terapagos is a new Legendary Pokemon set to debut in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC. Little is known about this Pokemon, as even its type is a mystery. One thing that is known about Terapagos is that it has two forms: Normal Form and Terastal Form. The Normal Form resembles a dog-sized turtle with a crystal shell, while the Terastal Form is a massive turtle with a shell bearing all of the Pokemn-type symbols.

The Normal Form version of Terapagos has appeared in Pokemon Horizons already, as it’s actually Liko’s pendant. Once it awoke, it became a recurring character, traveling with Liko and Roy on their adventures throughout Paldea.

Terapagos will be featured in the new season of the Pokemon Horizons anime

According to Famitsu, the next chapter of the Pokemon Horizons anime will be centered on Terapagos. This new storyline is called ‘Terapgos’ Shine,” it’s set to start next week in Japan, even though the Indigo Disk DLC still lacks a concrete release date.

This new storyline involves Roy’s search for information about an ancient Pokemon trainer named Lucius, who once owned a black Rayquaza. The Pokemon Lucius owned are spread around the world, as the black Rayquaza is still alive and being hunted by enemy trainers, so it still has a role to play in the search for Lucius’ legacy. Terapagos is trying to find a place that was sacred to Lucius, which is where the story continues.

There are still a lot of questions remaining about Terapagos, as the trailers for the Indigo Disk DLC haven’t shed much light on this new Legendary Pokemon. The Pokemon Horizons anime may upstage the games and be the first to offer details about Terapagos, assuming it’s similar to the one appearing in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

The Terapagos’ Shine arc is set to start in Japan soon, but the dub likely won’t catch up until next year. If the Indigo Disk DLC launches before the end of 2023, then the English release will come after it, so fans will have to avoid spoilers for the next few months if they want to keep the mystery of this new Legendary Pokemon alive.

