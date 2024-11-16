PlayStation trophy hunter cuts ties with Sony for suspending 17-year-old PS account

The world’s biggest PlayStation trophy hunter has parted ways with Sony, after alleging his 17-year-old account was unfairly banned.

Abdul ‘Hakoom’ Hakam was once so devoted to collecting PlayStation trophies that he earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records five times, and he still holds the title for the most PSNProfile trophy points, with an impressive 2,306,475.

Despite retiring from trophy hunting in 2021, his remarkable achievements secured him a partnership with Sony. However, the relationship has recently taken a turn for the worse. After a dispute involving his PlayStation account, Hakoom has decided to cut ties with the company.

Article continues after ad

Taking to Instagram and X, the Bahraini gamer shared that his PlayStation account was permanently suspended on September 9 without explanation.

He stated that he never received an email regarding the ban and, after allegedly getting no assistance from Sony’s customer service, he reached out to another department, which promised to investigate the issue.

Article continues after ad

Hakoom was later told that his suspension was due to multiple violations of Sony’s terms and conditions. However, he insists that the ban was entirely unwarranted.

Article continues after ad

Sony listed his alleged violations, which included earning Platinum trophies in games that usually require over 100 hours in just a few hours, completing some games in zero minutes, and logging into more than 2,000 accounts across 29 PlayStation consoles.

The 40-year-old denies all of these, explaining that his quick Platinum trophies were due to Sony’s auto-pop feature, which allows players to automatically earn the Platinum trophy on the PlayStation 5 version of a game if they’ve already unlocked it on the PlayStation 4 version.

Article continues after ad

Sony

Regarding the multiple accounts and consoles, he believes this is a result of playing PlayStation for 17 years. He’s created accounts for numerous now-dead online games over the years, and purchased 10 PlayStation 3s, five or six PlayStation 4s, four PlayStation Vitas, two PlayStation 5s, and two PlayStation TVs.

Article continues after ad

Hakoom also notes that the PlayStation Store is packed with games that can be completed in under a minute, designed to award easy Platinum trophies. He says this is why he decided to retire from trophy hunting altogether.

Article continues after ad

While Hakoom’s account has been restored, he has been removed from Sony’s partnership program, which prompted him to speak out publicly. He’s described the situation as an example of what he calls “corruption and oppression.”