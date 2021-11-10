PS Plus December 2021: Rumors, leaks, announcement date

A new batch of free games is coming to PlayStation Plus subscribers very soon with PS Plus December, but what does this month have in store for avid PlayStation fans?

PlayStation and Xbox have been in a head-to-head battle to see who can provide the best subscription service in terms of free games. While Xbox Game Pass has now merged with EA Play (leading to a sharp drop-off for Games With Gold, some would say), PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now both keep offering high-quality titles.

With every passing month comes a whole new collection of titles, all of which are available to players for the cost of a PS Plus membership. So, without further ado, here’s everything we know about next month’s free games.

PS Plus new games (December)

We’ve not got any leaks for December’s games yet, but we’ll collect them here as soon as we do – and we’ll keep it updated with whatever Sony confirms, too.

One prediction appears to be It Takes Two, the excellent co-op platformer from EA and Hazelight. It just dropped on Xbox Game Pass, so there’s the potential for it to come to PS Plus, too. For more on the game, be sure to check out our review.

When will PS Plus games for December be officially announced?

PlayStation Now updates may drop on the PlayStation Blog out of nowhere at the start of a new month, but PlayStation Plus is much more consistent.

That’s because most of the time, the games are revealed on the last Wednesday of the month (November 24) at 8:30AM PST / 11:30AM EST / 4:30PM GMT / 5:30PM CEST. They’re then made available on the first Tuesday of the month, so expect December’s games on Tuesday, December 7.

How to get PS Plus games for free

