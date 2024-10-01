PSN outage wreaks havoc in EA FC 25 Squad Battles, Rivals & Champs

PlayStation users have been unable to access EA FC 25 Ultimate Team due to a PSN outage, and the server issues are giving Xbox players a huge advantage when it comes to the game’s online modes.

Ultimate Team comes with a fairly regimented weekly grind, as players need to invest time into both Squad Battles and Division Rivals to earn valuable rewards. October 4 also marks the first FUT Champions of the season, adding another opportunity for packs into the mix.

Article continues after ad

The most dedicated players will try and complete their matches in all three, but the PSN outage on September 30 has halted the progress of many players.

Squad Battles has arguably been hit the hardest, as the rewards each player earns are affected by the rest of the community. If there’s a week where lots of fans grind the mode, then the points needed for each rank will increase, and vice versa if there’s a particularly slow week.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With PlayStation owners unable to play for an extended period of time, this opened the door for Xbox players to swoop in, finish their games, and raise the ranks. Once PS5 and PS4 players can back into the action, they’ll find that they’ll need many more points than before.

Some have also reported that the PSN problems kicked them out of a Squad Battles match mid-game. This immediately gave them a loss, costing them one of their 15 weekly games and handing another advantage to Xbox and PC users.

Article continues after ad

EA SPORTS / Dexerto

“They kicked me out during Squad Battles so that’s my rank for the week is ruined since we barely have any games to play each week now,” ranted ‘Big-Discipline‘ on Reddit.

Division Rivals was also affected, as many players were already struggling to earn the 45 points needed to earn the top rewards. Not only did the outage boot them from the game they were in, but it also cost them valuable time.

Article continues after ad

“I was 88 minutes and 2 goals up in Rivals… ahhh ffs,” said another angry player. “Hard enough to get 15 wins without this happening.”

Article continues after ad

On top of all that, with FUT Champs due to begin this weekend, some players were halfway through one of the five crucial qualifying matches when the PlayStation Network went down. You need to win three to secure entry to the Weekend League, so disconnecting and getting a loss has left players on the brink of missing out.

Was up 2-0 in a Champs game that would have been win 3 had I won,” added another Reddit user. “Gonna choke the last game now I know it.”

Article continues after ad

Fans are reporting that PSN is now coming back online after hours, but for many EA FC 25 players, the damage may already be done.