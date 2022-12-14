New Hogwarts Legacy gameplay shows off Unforgivable Curses, Room of Requirement, more

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Avalanche Software hosted its second extended Gameplay Showcase for Hogwarts Legacy which showed off the Unforgivable Curses in action, the Room of Requirement, and much more.

Hogwarts Legacy’s release on next-gen consoles and PC is almost here and finds are excited to fully dive into the Wizarding World that developer Avalanche Software has crafted.

Those Avalanche Software delivered some unfortunate news for players on PS4 and Xbox One, in that the last-gen versions would be delayed until April 4, 2023, the company softened the blow with a brand new extended Gameplay Showcase.

This showcase went over new gameplay elements and provided an in-depth look at some things fans knew about already, like the Unforgivable Curses and the Room of Requirement.

Hogwarts Legacy gets second Gameplay Showcase event

This second Gamplay Showcase event featured over 36 minutes of new footage from the game and took a deep dive into three basic areas of gameplay: the open world, the game’s combat system, and the Room of Requirement.

Perhaps the biggest thing from the showcase event was the reveal of how the three Unforgivable Curses will be used in combat. Avalanche showed fans the Dark Arts Battle Arena, which is part of the game’s Deluxe Edition, where players can fight waves of enemies to hone their battle prowess.

Here, fans saw Avada Kedavra, Crucio, and Imperio in action for the first time. True to its book and film counterpart, Avada Kedavra instantly kills an enemy, no matter what. To balance this potent combat ability, the spell has an exceedingly long cooldown before it can be used again.

Crucio stuns enemies in place and deals damage to them over time, while Imperio causes an enemy to fight for the player for a certain amount of time. Needless to say, it’s impressive how well Avalanche Software was able to incorporate these notorious spells into Hogwarts Legacy’s gameplay system.

Next, the showcase toured the Room of Requirement, where players can go to stock up on supplies, create new clothes, and brew potions. Avalanche Software also revealed that players can fully customize the Room of Requirement to their liking, changing everything from the room’s overall theme to item colors and much more.

Players can also care for Magical Beasts in the Room of Requirement by entering a magical Vivarium. Here players can brush, feed, and name the beasts they’ve rescued in the open world, which will in turn provide players with even more supplies for crafting and upgrading items and equipment.

Additionally, the showcase demonstrated how broom travel works in the open world. Over the course of the game, players will gain access to a broom shop in Hogsmeade, where players can buy and customize their broom to use as a quicker way to travel the open world.

Those who want to see a full breakdown of these gameplay elements should watch the event for themselves, as Avalanche Software provided a ton of extra tidbits of information throughout.