Hogwarts Legacy devs crush hopes of playing Quidditch in-game

According to an FAQ page on the title’s website, Hogwarts Legacy will not feature a playable version of Quidditch in-game.

Fresh details about the Harry Potter prequel have hit the web piecemeal in recent months. Earlier this week, for example, developers shared Common Room tour videos that showed off a few hidden details.

Gameplay videos in the past have offered a glimpse at everything from character customization and combat to classes and exploration.

Even broom flight has appeared in gameplay clips and screenshots for the upcoming role-playing title. However, some much-beloved aspects of flying in the Wizarding World will not feature in the game itself.

Players’ Quidditch dreams crushed in Hogwarts Legacy

The FAQ section of the official Hogwarts Legacy website boasts news that’s sure to disappoint many a fan.

One of the frequently asked questions, unsurprisingly, revolves around whether or not the title will include a Quidditch mode. The response from developers reads as follows,

“Quidditch is not playable in Hogwarts Legacy. However, broom flight for traversal and broom race challenges are part of the game. Players can also fly brooms to explore new and familiar locations surrounding Hogwarts Castle.”

A subsequent FAQ response notes that Flying classes will be available to those who wish to truly “master their broomstick flying skills.” Unfortunately, whatever flying skills players command in Hogwarts Legacy won’t be put to use in Quidditch matches.

Why Quidditch failed to make the cut is not yet known since, at the time of writing, the FAQ neglects to address as much. But maybe broom-based racing will be enough to scratch the itch of fans who’ve long waited to take to the skies in a modern Harry Potter game.

Hogwarts Legacy flies onto PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms on February 10, 2023, with a Nintendo Switch release slated for a later date.