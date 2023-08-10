Armored Core 6 launch guide: Pre-load, file size, launch times

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon’ launch is right around the corner and prospective players cannot wait to role-play debt slaves in giant mechs. We’ve put together a quick guide on how to get you started faster.

Armored Core 6 lands on August 25 and we can’t wait to step into our own fully customizable Armored Cores (AC).

If you’re as hyped as we are, you’ll probably want to touch down on Rubicon 3 as soon as humanly possible.

We’ve compiled a list of all the info that will help you get playing Armored Core 6 as soon as possible. Here’s what we know about pre-loads, file sizes, and launch times.

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco This guide will help you start playing faster than the jet-propelled death machine pictured here…

Can you pre-load Armored Core 6?

Armored Core 6 is already available for pre-load on Xbox consoles. PlayStation gamers will be able to pre-load the game on August 23, roughly 48 hours before release.

Pre-loading on Steam for PC users has not received an official announcement as of yet. We’ll be sure to include it here as soon as the information is available.

Armored Core 6 file size

Armored Core 6 currently has file sizes confirmed for PC and Xbox consoles. They are as follows:

PC: 65GB

65GB Xbox Series S/X: 53.28GB

PlayStation file sizes are currently unlisted on either platform. File sizes for the PS4/5 are estimated to be over 50GB and will likely be similar to the Xbox versions of the game.

Armored Core 6 launch times

Armored Core 6 will launch on August 25, 2023, and become available to play on console at midnight in your respective region. We expect that means a lot of players will become temporary residents of New Zealand, if you know what we mean.

The PC launch is expected to be a global one at midnight GMT on August 25, 2023. This is yet to be confirmed and the official launch time will be added to this piece when definitively revealed.

FromSoftware The earlier you start playing, the earlier you can get a jump on the PVP meta.

Hopefully, with all this info, you should be able to begin your corporately sponsored plunder of Rubicon 3’s resources in a timely fashion.

While you wait, it might help to check out our other pre-release coverage on Armored Core 6:

