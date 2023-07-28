Will Armored Core 6 have a New Game Plus mode?

Armored Core is a FromSoftware game which means the general idea of players is that it will be difficult and will feature multiple endings. Here is a guide on whether you can take it a step further with a New Game Plus or not.

FromSoftware is often known for games that provide a lot of replayability. Most of the games by this company are filled with secrets and it takes time for players to find all of them.

Hence, the general expectation is that Armored Core 6 should also have a New Game Plus mode. This is because, in the past, a few Armored Core games had New Game Plus while others did not.

Here is a look at whether Armored Core 6 has New Game Plus or not.

FromSoftware There is no official information regarding New Game Plus on Armored Core

Does Armored Core 6 have a New Game Plus mode?

The answer to whether Armored Core 6 will have a New Game Plus mode is complicated. There is no direct official news on whether this brand-new game will have a New Game Plus or not.

However, the general belief is that FromSoftware will put New Game Plus since the game is expected to have multiple endings and will require several playthroughs. Armored Core 3 did not have a New Game Plus mode, but it was available in Armored Core 4.

We will be able to provide a conclusive answer on the matter once there is something official. However, for now, we have no other choice but believe that the game will feature an NG+ system which will definitely help to make the experience much more immersive.

Games like Elden Ring offer a NG+ system and that is part of the reason why they have so much replayability. FromSoftware will definitely make Armored Core 4 replayable as well which means including a NG+ system makes a lot of sense.

