Armored Core 6 is due to release in August but will the game be available on Nintendo Switch? We’ve got the answer for you right here.

The long-awaited Armored Core 6 has almost arrived and it marks the first entry in the franchise in over a decade. Thanks to the huge success of Elden Ring the latest FromSoftware title has attracted the attention of new and old fans alike who are eager to dive into the exciting mecha combat.

There’s also a big emphasis on customization in the game so you can upgrade your mechs to your heart’s desire before starting each mission. Some players looking to live out their own mech fantasy may be wondering if the game is coming to Nintendo Switch as the hybrid console is extremely handy for gaming on the go.

So without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about whether or not Armored Core 6 will be on Nintendo Switch.

FromSoftware Armored Core 6 will feature exciting mech battles.

Is Armored Core 6 coming to Nintendo Switch?

No, unfortunately, Armored Core 6 will not be coming to Nintendo Switch.

The game will be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC at launch and so far there’s been no confirmation that a Nintendo Switch release could be coming in the future.

The only FromSoftware game that is currently available on Nintendo’s hybrid console is Dark Souls Remastered. Due to how demanding the modern FromSoftware titles are, it’s most likely the case that the Nintendo Switch just simply doesn’t have powerful enough hardware to handle them.

Based on the developer’s extremely limited history with Nintendo, we can’t imagine Armored Core 6 coming to the portable device any time soon, however, if a port is announced in the future we’ll be sure to update this page to let you know.

That’s everything you need to know about whether or not Armored Core 6 is coming to Nintendo Switch! For more on the game, check out our hub page and guides below:

