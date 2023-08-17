Mo Salah calls for Fantasy Premier League to change his price in FPL

Liverpool’s Mo Salah is eager for Fantasy Premier League to change his FPL Price so that managers have got a little more wiggle room and can still squeeze him in.

Whenever a new season of FPL rolls around, Fantasy Premier League managers are always eager to fit in at least one or two of the premium-priced players on offer.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is a must-use because of his alien-like goalscoring record, while Liverpool’s Mo Salah isn’t too far behind. The issue with Salah is that he’s labeled as a midfielder on FPL, and his 12.5 million pricetag is at least two million more than Kevin De Bruyne’s.

With so many well-priced midfield options on offer this year, you could well overlook Salah and choose to spread that money around. So, it’s no surprise that he’d actually like to see himself cost a little bit less.

Mo Salah wants his own FPL price dropped

As the new FPL has gotten underway, the Egyptian forward spoke to Fantasy Premier League about playing the game himself and actually picking himself in his own team.

“It’s too expensive for people to buy me!” Salah said after discussing his 12.5m pricetag. I know I get points, like one of the most points every season. So, it’s fine.”

Salah added it was a bit of a “fair price” but still wants it reduced. “People want to buy me all the time, so you have to put the price down!” he added.

The 31-year-old isn’t wrong. He’s been one of the top scorers for the past six seasons, now regularly eclipsing the 230-point mark with at least 19 goals scored.

He’s already started this season in fine form too, picking up an assist against Chelsea, and having a goal ruled out. Liverpool’s upcoming fixtures – Bournemouth aside – are tricky, but it’ll be on him to keep them going.

