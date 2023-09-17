Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD: Release window, trailer & everything we know

Nintendo has announced its plans to remake Luigi’s Mansion Dark Moon for an upcoming Switch version. Here are all the currently known details.

Luigi’s Mansion Dark Moon – also known as Luigi’s Mansion 2 – came out on the Nintendo 3DS in 2013. It served as the sequel to the 2001 GameCube title Luigi’s Mansion.

In the game, players must control Luigi and his Poltergust 5000 to rescue Mario from King Boo and find the shards of the Dark Moon. Luigi must also capture ghosts from various locations to restore the peace in Evershade Valley.

The remake marks another upcoming Mario to feature someone else taking the reins instead of the familiar protagonist. Nintendo also revealed another Princess Peach: Showtime! trailer during the same Direct as Luigi. Here’s everything we know about Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD.

Contents

The upcoming remake does not have an official release date at the time of writing. However, it is scheduled to launch sometime in summer 2024.

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD platforms

Luigi’s Mansion Dark Moon’s remake is a Nintendo exclusive just like its predecessor. Therefore, it will only be available on the Nintendo Switch. However, according to the Nintendo Switch 2 leaks that place it at a 2024 release, it’s unclear how the game will fare on the upcoming console.

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD trailers

Nintendo first announced the Dark Moon remake in a short teaser during the June 2023 Direct presentation.

The game received an official full-length trailer during the September 2023 Nintendo Direct. The video showed Luigi tiptoeing with his Poltergust throughout different locations, including a former plant research lab, a clock factory, and an icy mine.

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD remake gameplay

“Retrieve the missing shards of the Dark Moon scattered across several distinct haunted mansions, each with their own puzzles to solve and ghosts to capture,” Nintendo’s description reads. “Use your superpowered ghost-hunting tool, the Poltergust 5000, to suck up ghosts (and window curtains) and blow air to search every nook and cranny of the chilling-yet-charming mansions.”

In Evershade Valley, up to four players can play together locally or online to capture ghosts and help Luigi save the day.

That’s everything we know about the Luigi’s Mansion Dark Moon remake. Check out our other video game hubs below:

