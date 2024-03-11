Will the Alone in the Dark reboot be coming to Nintendo Switch? Here’s what we know about the upcoming return of the horror classic.

After a few delays, the upcoming Alone in the Dark “re-imagination” is nearly upon us. In it, players will revisit the haunted Derceto Manor with main characters Edward Carnby or Emily Hartwood.

Given it’s a reimagining of the first game, players can expect differences as they fight monsters, solve puzzles, and boast a new story to digest. Notably, the game will take advantage of next-gen hardware to make it more horrifying.

With that said, here’s what you need to know about whether or not Alone in the Dark will make the jump to the Nintendo Switch.

Is Alone in the Dark coming to Nintendo Switch?

THQ Nordic

Bad news for Nintendo Switch hopefuls, Alone in the Dark will not be on Nintendo’s platform. The Switch joins the likes of the PS4 and Xbox One as platforms that won’t feature the title.

THQ Nordic or the developers haven’t listed any reasoning as to why a Switch port is omitted, but given it’s on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, it’s likely the developers want to take advantage of next-gen’s full potential.

With rumors of a Switch 2 in the works, it may be plausible Alone in the Dark will hit the future platform. However, that’s a matter of if rumors are proven true.

