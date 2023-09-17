Princess Peach: Showtime! – Release date, trailer & everything we know

Nintendo has announced another game that puts Princess Peach at the forefront with the upcoming release of Princess Peach: Showtime! Here’s everything we know.

Princess Peach: Showtime! marks the third game to feature the head of the Mushroom Kingdom as the main character. The previous titles were the Nelsonic Game Watch’s Princess Toadstool’s Castle Run and the Nintendo DS’s Super Princess Peach.

This time, the upcoming title follows the familiar monarch on her journey to Sparkle Theater while defeating the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch. She will also pair up with the theater’s guardian, Stella, and be able to wear several costumes.

Keep reading for more information on the Nintendo game, including its release date and trailers.

Contents

The physical and digital versions will officially be released on March 22, 2024. You can pre-order the game now.

Princess Peach: Showtime! platforms

The upcoming title is a Nintendo exclusive. Therefore, it will only be available on the Nintendo Switch. However, with the Nintendo Switch 2 on the horizon according to leaks, it remains to be seen how this game fares on that console when it gets revealed.

Princess Peach: Showtime! trailers

The June 2023 Nintendo Direct teased the Princess Peach game with a short video focusing on the theatrical element of the title.

The September 2023 Nintendo Direct gave the game an official title alongside a more in-depth trailer. The footage also featured the Princess Peach’s many transformations into roles like a pastry chef, swordfighter, and more.

Princess Peach: Showtime! gameplay

“Transform to fit the role and use showstopping abilities to save the day. Fend off the Sour Bunch with sensational swordplay as a swordfighter…en garde! In another role, Peach puts on her detective hat to find out whodunnit in a museum mystery,” Nintendo’s description reads.

“From kung fu master to pastry chef, Peach’s roles give you distinctly powerful ways to save the play! What other transformations are just behind the curtain?”

That’s everything we know about Princess Peach: Showtime! Keep updated with this story for information once we learn it.

