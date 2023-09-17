Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door remake: Release window, trailer & more

The September 2023 Nintendo Direct had fans in a frenzy with the announcement of a Paper Mario Thousand-Year Door remake. Here are all the currently known details.

The beloved Paper Mario franchise first began in 2000 with the release of the eponymous game for the Nintendo 64. The series’ popularity continued to grow when The Thousand-Year Door launched on the GameCube in 2004.

However, players started to complain about the removal of several elements after the release of Sticker Star on the Nintendo 3DS. Similarly, the 2020 game The Origami King was criticized for its lack of role-playing features.

Now, fans of the classic Paper Mario games are overjoyed following the announcement of a Thousand-Year Door remake. Here’s everything we know.

Contents

Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door release window

The upcoming remake does not have an official release date at the time of writing. However, it is scheduled to launch sometime in 2024.

Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door platforms

Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door is a Nintendo exclusive. Therefore, it will only be available on the Nintendo Switch. However, according to the Nintendo Switch 2 leaks that place it at a 2024 release, it’s unclear how the game will fare on the upcoming console.

Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door trailer

The September 2023 Nintendo Direct unveiled the first and currently only trailer of the Paper Mario remake. The footage included heavily enhanced graphics and Mario adventuring with partners like Goombella, Madame Flurrie, Koops, and Yoshi Kid.

Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door gameplay

It is expected that the remake will feature the same storyline and feature identical gameplay elements as the original. The Thousand-Year Door follows Mario on his journey to gather Crystal Stars and rescue Princess Peach from the X-Nauts.

The game includes a turn-based battle system where players can control Mario and their chosen partner. You can also equip badges to earn various perks like different sound effects and increasing Mario’s defense.

That’s everything you need to know about Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door remake. Check out our other video game hubs below:

