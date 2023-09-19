Lies of P: How to finish “Find My Baby” side quest

Find My Baby is a small side quest that you will come across very early in Lies of P. Here is a guide on how to complete it in-game.

Lies of P is a brand new souls-like game that is set in the dark and elegant Belle Epoque era. In this game, you are thrown into a city named Krat where puppets are going haywire and you are tasked with bringing things in order.

As such, you will come across some friendly faces, several strong and difficult enemies, and a few NPCs looking for help. Interacting with these NPCs will lead to side quests that will grant rewards. One such side-quest that you will come across very early in the game is called Find My Baby.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Here is all you need to know on how to access this quest and the rewards you can get for successful completion.

How to complete the Find My Baby side quest in Lies of P

Find My Baby is a really small side quest in Lies of P. The steps you need to follow in order to complete it have been provided below:

1. Talk to the lady in the window

Neowiz Speak to the Weeping Lady on the Window

In order to start this quest you will need to talk to a lady whose shadow you will see on a window. Reaching this place is quite easy and you cannot miss it. You need to start from the “Inside the House on Elyson Boulevard” Stargazer.

Article continues after ad

Proceed along this area as you figure out a way to open the lift near the aforementioned Stargazer. You will need to fight your way on the rooftops till you reach a broken wall. Make your way inside the broken wall, walk a little, and drop down the staircase into a courtyard.

Article continues after ad

You will see a small window with a white light and a lady’s shadow. Speak to the lady. The lady will mention that her child has been taken from her. You can accept or reject her request to find her child. However, in this case, we shall accept.

Article continues after ad

2. Defeat the Mad Donkey and travel to Krat City Hall

Neowiz Defeat the Mad Donkey boss and proceed to Krat City Hall

After you have spoken to the lady, go down the staircase and proceed forward. Here you will find an opening from where you can activate a shortcut to the lift near the “Inside the House on Elyson Boulevard” Stargazer.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Use it as you will need to face off against a powerful boss known as the Mad Donkey This boss carries a massive sword in his hand and wears a donkey mask to hide his face. The boss may seem difficult but his attacks take time to recover.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You can use the recovery windows to walk behind the boss and backstab him. Once the boss is defeated, a cutscene will play and the gate in front of you will open. Make your way to the “Krat City Hall” Stargazer.

3. Pick up the Broken Baby Puppet doll

Neowiz Defeat the enemy and pick up the Puppet doll

Once you reach the Krat City Hall Stargazer, fight your way until you reach a small garden. Look right and you will see an enemy. Defeat the enemy and pick up the Broken Baby Puppet doll from here.

Article continues after ad

4. Give the Doll to the Lady

Neowiz You will get a Record as a reward for helping the Weeping Lady

Once you pick up the doll go back to the Lady once again. Once you give her the doll the lady will ask a rhetorical question on how adorable her child is. You can respond by either telling the truth that it is a puppet or lying that it is a cute baby.

Article continues after ad

Choose the second option and lie. This will make the lady feel happy and she will reward you with a Feel (Record) and one Vivid Ergo Fragment. The Record can be played at Hotel Krat and it will help to obtain Humanity.

Article continues after ad

There you go, this concludes our guide for the Find My Baby side quest in Lies of P. If you found it informative do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

How long is Lies of P? Main story length & completionist run | Best early game weapons in Lies of P | Lies of P trophies & achievements | Does Lies of P have an easy mode? | Does Lies of P have multiplayer? | How to level up in Lies of P | What does Gold Coin Fruit do? | How to respec in Lies of P | How to get more Wishstones in Lies of P | How to summon support to fight bosses in Lies of P

Article continues after ad