Lies of P system requirements – Minimum & recommended PC specs

Lies of P is the latest game to catch the attention of Dark Souls fans, so here are both the recommended and minimum requirements needed to run the game.

With Bloodborne yet to receive an official PC release and Elden Ring DLC on the horizon, many Souls fans will be looking for that next adventure. Well, Lies of P aims to do just that, giving players the opportunity to delve into its brutal combat later this year.

However, if you plan on playing Lies of P on PC, then you’ll want to ensure your rig can handle it. After all, FPS issues and stutters during the game’s beastly boss fights could land you in trouble.

Fortunately, the developers have now released the Lies of P minimum and recommended PC requirements, so be sure to check them out before placing that preorder.

Lies of P minimum requirements

NEOWIZ Lies of P will likely prove popular amongst Souls fans.

To ensure that you can run Lies of P on PC smoothly, here’s a complete list of the minimum spec requirements you need to meet:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200／Intel Core i3-6300

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB

DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 50 GB available space

Lies of P recommended requirements

NEOWIZ Lies of P recommended settings aren’t too bad to reach.

In order to minimize any performance-based frustrations, you’ll want to check to see if your PC meets the Lies of P recommended requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200／Intel Core i3-6300

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT 4GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 1660 6GB

DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 50 GB available space

It’s important to note, that all the above system requirements are needed to have the best gameplay experience possible. While you can attempt to play the game on older hardware, you may encounter significant frame drops and graphical issues.

Of course, if you have a high-end PC, then you’ll be able to easily max the game’s visuals and play on the best settings. Of course, if the Lies of P minimum and recommended settings change, we’ll be sure to update this piece.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Lies of P system requirements. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Lies of P release hub for all the latest news and updates.