How to get Hidden Moonstones in Lies of P

Hidden Moonstone is a material used to upgrade weapons in Lies of P. Here is a guide on how to get it in the game.

Lies of P is a Soulslike game, based on the story of Pinocchio, and like other games in the genre, contains some tough boss fights. As a result, you need to ensure that both your weapons, as well as your character, are leveled up so that you can tackle the hardest challenges the game has to offer.

Hidden Moonstone is a material in Lies of P that can be used to upgrade most weapons (special weapons excluded) up to level 3. Therefore, it is an item that you need in abundance as you will be leveling up a lot of weapons until you find one that suits your playstyle.

This is especially important in the early game where a level 3 weapon can make a lot of difference. Here is everything you need to know about Hidden Moonstones in Lies of P.

Neowiz Hidden Moonstone in Lies of P

Lies of P: How to farm Hidden Moonstone

Hidden Moonstone can be obtained in three different ways within Lies of P. The various methods are listed below:

Can be picked up from the world while exploring

Occasionally dropped by dead enemies

Can be purchased from Poledina in Hotel Krat, after giving him the Krat Supply Box

The first and second methods are not that consistent and you should not rely on them as much. The third method on the other hand is what you should be aiming for.

Lies of P: How to get the Krat Supply Box

Here’s how to get the Krat Supply Box:

1. Reach St. Frangelico Cathedral Chapel

Neowiz St. Frangelico Cathedral Chapel is your first step to obtaining the Krat Supply Box

The first that that you need to do is proceed through the main story and reach St. Frangelico Cathedral Chapel. Reaching this place is a bit difficult as you will have to go through the entire area that was there in the demo version of the game as well as Vengini Works.

Basically, you will have to defeat both the Scrapped Watchman and King’s Flame Fuoco before reaching this area. Beware that you will have to explore for quite a while before you reach the next Stargazer.

2. Pick up the Krat Supply Box

Neowiz Pick up the Krat Supply Box

After you have explored your way through St. Frangelico Cathedral and traversed through the various rooftop sections, you will eventually reach a room with a mini-boss. Defeating the mini-boss is quite easy as it is susceptible to fire.

By this point, you should have access to Flameberge (Legion Arm), which will make the fight a cakewalk. Defeat the miniboss, take the door to the right and you will reach a small passageway. On the right side of the passageway, there is a small room containing a chest (as shown in the image above).

The Krat Supply Box can be picked up from the chest.

3. Give the Supply Box to Polendina

Neowiz Give the Krat Supply Box to Polendina

Once you obtain the Krat Supply Box, take the lift in front of the passageway and rest at the St. Frangelico Cathedral Library Stargazer. From here, teleport to Hotel Krat and give the box to Polendina. Upon giving him the box, Hidden Moonstone will appear in his inventory and can be purchased at will.

If it does not appear, rest at the Stargazer once and interact again. You can purchase Hidden Moonstones from Polendina for 300 Ergo each.

That's how to find Hidden Moonstone in Lies of P.

