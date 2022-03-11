Is Mortal Kombat 12 in development? Leaks & everything we know

Mortal Kombat 12 will likely be the next big entry into the brutal fighting game franchise. Expected to carry on the story of recent games and the unrelenting violence the series is known for, can we expect to see Mortal Kombat 12 in the near future?

The world of Mortal Kombat is so surreal, deep, and dark that it really isn’t comparable to too much else. When you begin to factor in the game’s outrageous gore and an array of stellar characters, you mix the two together and you get one of the most successful video game franchises ever.

MK11 was another stellar game in the long line of well-received fighting games, and there’s been some discussion about whether or not Injustice 3 or Mortal Kombat 12 will be up next. According to some rumors and leaks, we may have the answer.

Mortal Kombat 12 development leaks

On 28 January 2022, a now-deleted Tweet by NetherRealm Senior Production Manager Jonathan Andersen showed off promotional material and artwork for previous Mortal Kombat games.

Allegedly, unbeknownst to Andersen, a computer file on his photo contained the words “MK12_Mast.” This immediately sent alarm bells going crazy with rabid fans taking it as unofficial confirmation of the game’s existence.

Later on, in an interview with GamerInformer, one of Mortal Kombat’s co-creators Ed Boon discussed the future of Mortal Kombat and Injustice saying: “When we broke that pattern, there was a lot of speculation of what we would be doing next. I can tell you there was a reason for it, and when we announce our next game it’ll make a lot more sense. At this point, I’ll get in a lot of trouble if I say anything more.”

Suggestions believe that this could be Boon’s way of saying that not only is Mortal Kombat 12 not in the pipeline, but neither is Injustice 3. Instead, a rumored Marvel fighting game could be the next step with NetherRealm clearly being trusted after their job with the Injustice license.

Mortal Kombat 12 character leaks

Obviously, with only rumors and the potential existence of Mortal Kombat 12 being in its infancy, there’s no real discussion over who will make the cut or not in Mortal Kombat 12. We’d expect long-time mascots like Scorpion and Sub-Zero to be in the game of course, along with a host of regulars.

Mortal Kombat 12 platforms

Every Mortal Kombat game generally gets a wide release, so we’d expect nothing less than Mortal Kombat 12 appearing on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

When Mortal Kombat 12 inevitably releases, it could be possible that future iterations may not see the light of day on last-gen consoles.

