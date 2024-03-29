Will Dragon’s Dogma 2 get DLC?

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has been a huge success for Capcom, so will the game see some DLC or an expansion in time?

While the game isn’t for everyone, there’s no denying that Dragon’s Dogma 2 is likely to be a Game of the Year contender when the awards come rolling around again. The game is vast and it’ll be a long time until we run out of things to do, but some players’ thoughts are already turning to DLC and so are the developers.

Capcom has already reached out to players to poll their reactions to the game and to see if fans want DLC at some point. The game could receive a substantial expansion or some smaller DLC depending on how fans respond and what Capcom could cook up. Here’s what we know about the likelihood of Dragon’s Dogma 2 DLC.

Will Dragon’s Dogma 2 receive DLC?

At this stage, it’s far too early to know if Dragon’s Dogma 2 will get DLC.

However, Capcom’s poll to players should be seen as a positive indication. This shows that the company is at least prepared to consider the possibility of an expansion. This, coupled with the game’s success, should allow fans to feel confident that DLC could arrive.

The original Dragon’s Dogma game did receive a substantial expansion in the form of the Dark Arisen DLC. This was also bundled with the game in later releases. It’s also worth pointing out that the original game was not as successful or critically acclaimed as Dragon’s Dogma 2, yet still received an expansion.

Finally, the secret (and likely true) ending of Dragon’s Dogma 2 could change everything about the game’s universe and usher in a very different experience. DLC could explore this in more detail and even set the stage for Dragon’s Dogma 3 one day.

