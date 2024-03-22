Dragon’s Dogma 2 save files explained on all platforms

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has a controversial game save system that’s different across the various platforms. Here’s how it works and if you can have multiple save files.

Like the first game, Dragon’s Dogma 2 features a game save system that only lets players have one character at a time. This will disappoint those fans of the first game who may have wanted to run multiple builds in the sequel. This may be to prevent players from spamming the servers with thousands of useless pawns for hire, ensuring that most available pawns aren’t from secondary save files, but this is unconfirmed by the devs.

However, those playing on a console such as the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S may be able to cheat this system if they have a physical copy of the game. Here’s what you need to know about how save files work on each platform and if/how you can get more than one.

Capcom Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the long-awaited sequel to Dragon’s Dogma.

Multiple saves on Dragon’s Dogma on PS5 & Xbox

Those playing on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will only be allowed one save file per account. This means those who bought the game digitally will also be forced to only run one save at a time. If you want to start a new character, you’ll need to delete your file and start again.

However, you can create a second character on a different PlayStation or Xbox account. This works whether you’re playing the game digitally or whether you have a physical copy. While this isn’t ideal, it’s still a workaround allowing players to run multiple characters, should they choose to do so.

Can I get more than one Dragon’s Dogma save on PC?

Things are more complicated for those playing on PC and presently, there is no way to run multiple characters/save files in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

It’s possible that Capcom could change this system and allow players to create multiple save files at a later date, but it’s worth pointing out that this never became the case with the original Dragon’s Dogma.

As far as launch goes, those playing on PC, or those with just one PS5/Xbox account will only be able to have one Dragon’s Dogma character at one time.

