Elden Ring poised to break The Last of Us Part 2’s Game of the Year record

FromSoftware’s Elden Ring is so highly regarded that it could soon break The Last of Us Part 2’s Game of the Year record.

Despite the title’s divisiveness in the lead-up to and after launch, The Last of Us Part 2 went on to become the most-awarded game in history.

The Naughty Dog sequel won a grand total of 322 Game of the Year awards in 2020, a feat many thought would be impossible to repeat.

But Elden Ring has proven time and time again that the impossible isn’t far out of reach. As such, it should come as no surprise that FromSoftware’s groundbreaking open-world adventure is nipping at The Last of Us’ heels.

Elden Ring is poised to set a new Game of the Year record

Since 2018, a ResetEra thread has tracked Game of the Year wins across the industry. Unsurprisingly, Elden Ring sits at the top of the stats for 2022 with a whopping 321 wins, thus far.

This means the Lands Between-set adventure is just two GOTY victories away from besting The Last of Us Part 2 as gaming’s most-awarded experience.

It’s worth noting that a previous posting in the thread claimed Elden Ring had earned 323 Game of the Year awards. The post has since received an update (on January 3), noting that “duplicates and a [miscount were] removed.”

Given that some publications have yet to announce their winners, it’s possible that Elden Ring will edge out The Last of Us in the weeks ahead.

Notably, God of War Ragnarok, Dexerto’s GOTY winner, has earned 74 awards, making it the second most GOTY-awarded title of 2022.

Immortality comes in third place with a total of six wins, thus far. And Pentiment and Horizon Forbidden West round out the top five with four Game of the Year victories apiece.