How to watch Xbox Developer Direct 2024: Dates & times, games, more

Microsoft has announced the first Xbox Developer Direct of 2024, which will give fans an insight into the exclusives that are coming to PC and Xbox Series X|S this year. Here’s how to watch the Xbox Developer Direct 2024 Livestream, as well as the games set to appear in the presentation.

There’s no denying that Xbox Game Studios had a rough year in 2023. Redfall was a notorious disaster, while the highly-anticipated Starfield received a polarizing response from fans and critics alike. Only the highly acclaimed Hi-Fi Rush, a game that was shadowdropped with no prior reveal carried the year.

Microsoft has some titles Xbox exclusives planned for 2024, but all eyes are on Activision Blizzard. While the Activision Blizzard acquisition went through in 2023, no titles have been revealed since, nor have any games released (or announced) for Game Pass.

Here’s how to watch the Xbox Developer Direct 2024 Livestream, and all of the games fans can look forward to seeing.

The Xbox Developer Direct 2024 livestream will take place on January 18 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm UK.

The presentation is expected to last for around an hour, as ZeniMax Online Studios will host The Elder Scrolls Online 2024 Global Reveal at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm UK. This will focus on new updates for the MMO, including details for the upcoming Chapter.

How to watch the Xbox Developer Direct 2024 Livestream

While direct links to the presentation have yet to be given, it’s expected to be broadcast on the official Xbox YouTube and Twitch channels.

Once the livestream has come to an end, it will remain on those channels so anyone who wasn’t able to watch it at the time can catch up on all the announcements.

Xbox Developer Direct 2024: Confirmed Games

Microsoft has confirmed that four games will be featured during the Xbox Developer Direct 2024 event, followed by the standalone The Elder Scrolls Online presentation.

Check out every game set to feature in the Xbox Developer Direct 2024 Livestream below:

Indiana Jones : This action-adventure title is being developed by MachineGames, the studio behind the recent Wolfenstein series. There will be around 10 minutes of gameplay footage and developer insights, with fans given their first glimpse of Indy’s next adventure.

: This action-adventure title is being developed by MachineGames, the studio behind the recent Wolfenstein series. There will be around 10 minutes of gameplay footage and developer insights, with fans given their first glimpse of Indy’s next adventure. Avowed: This totally not Skyrim game by Oblivion will be featured during the Xbox Developer Direct. Obsidian will share a deep dive into the gameplay, showing off the magical Living Lands and its inhabitants.

This totally not Skyrim game by Oblivion will be featured during the Xbox Developer Direct. Obsidian will share a deep dive into the gameplay, showing off the magical Living Lands and its inhabitants. Ara: History Untold: An upcoming Grand Strategy title by Oxide Games. This title lets players lead a nation through an alternate telling of history, and fans will be given a deep dive into its gameplay systems during the Xbox Developer Direct.

An upcoming Grand Strategy title by Oxide Games. This title lets players lead a nation through an alternate telling of history, and fans will be given a deep dive into its gameplay systems during the Xbox Developer Direct. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II: Possibly the most highly-anticipated Xbox Game Studios title of 2024. Senua’s next adventure will be featured during the event and fans will hopefully be given a solid release date.

Will Activision Blizzard games be at the Xbox Developer Direct 2024?

No, Activision Blizzard games won’t be present during the Xbox Developer Direct 2024. The official Xbox website has confirmed that updates for Activision Blizzard games will be given later in the year.

Hopefully, Activision Blizzard games will be shadowdropped on Xbox Game Pass, alongside other titles, but Microsoft has yet to confirm when titles from that company will appear on the service.