Minecraft Live 2024: How to watch, dates & game drops

Mojang Studios’ Minecraft Live 2024 officially has a date; here’s what fans can expect when tuning in to the event.

As an annual event, Minecraft Live is famed for showcasing new updates, letting the community participate via mob voting, and more.

Mojang insists things will feel a bit different this year, however. Most notably, the studio previously confirmed plans to retire the usual mob vote to focus on bringing players “something new.”

Moving forward, the broadcast will occur twice per year instead of once, allowing developers to keep fans even more apprised of what’s going on behind the scenes.

As such, the September 2024 event merely marks the beginning of what’s to come.

The next Minecraft Live broadcast will stream on Saturday, September 28 at 1:00 PM EDT.

According to the Minecraft team’s blog post about the event, those who tune in should expect a “new look and feel,” though it’ll still come jam-packed with new details.

Xbox Game Studios

How to watch Minecraft Live

Fans who want to catch the show live can do so via Minecraft’s official Twitch and YouTube channels. In addition, the fun will also be live-streamed via Minecraft.net.

Minecraft Live game drops

At the time of writing, Mojang Studios has not specified what exactly it has planned for Minecraft Live 2024 in terms of content announcements.

But viewers can expect the outfit to unveil “never-before-seen game drops” and other details about future updates.

Plus, an after-show will run once the main broadcast ends, giving Minecraft developers a chance to “go even deeper into the updates and play through new content for the first time ever.”

Xbox Game Studios Trial Chambers were introduced in Update 1.21

The last major Minecraft update went live in June 2024 as Update 1.21, otherwise known as Tricky Trials.

This set of changes introduced new mobs like the hostile Breeze, along with the mace weapon. Trial Chambers counted among the most interesting additions, allowing users to test their mettle in procedurally generated underground structures filled with challenges.

Since Trial Chambers were unveiled during Minecraft Live 2023, it’d be interesting to see something similar take center stage during the September 2024 broadcast.

This marks the first live show that Mojang has conducted during the celebration of Minecraft’s 15th anniversary. It was in May 2009 that the game’s first public build became available.