Nintendo's new Museum plans are a dream for Mario & Donkey Kong fans - Dexerto

Nintendo has unveiled plans for a museum in Japan that will feature memorabilia from its long history of iconic video game franchises like Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda.

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa announced the news in a press release on June 2, revealing that its Uji Ogura Plant and the land surrounding the building will become home to an official museum tentatively known as the ‘Nintendo Gallery’.

Fans will be able to view many of the products that the company has launched throughout its decades-long history, with Furukawa describing it as “a way to share Nintendo’s product development history and philosophy with the public”.

Alongside historical products being put on display, there will also be Nintendo-themed exhibits and experiences for visitors to enjoy and get involved with.

The Uji Ogura Plant, located in Uji-city in Kyoto, was built in 1969 and has been used to manufacture both playing cards and Hanafuda cards. It has also operated as a customer service center for product repairs.

Nintendo Gallery will open by March 2024

As any gamer knows, Nintendo has a long and fascinating history to share, so we have a feeling this will be a must-visit for fans of franchises like Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, and Donkey Kong.

If you’re already planning your trip to the museum, though, you might want to hold off for a while.

The project is expected to be completed in the company’s 2023 Fiscal Year, which means the museum might not open until March 2024.

With the Super Nintendo World theme park recently opening at Universal Studios Japan, it seems the iconic gaming company is slowly expanding its reach beyond just games and giving fans new ways to interact with their favorite characters.

While you wait for more information on the museum, now is the perfect time to get caught up on all the information you need to know ahead of Nintendo’s E3 2021 presentation.