Upgraded Nintendo Switch console reportedly to be revealed ahead of E3 - Dexerto

Rumors surrounding Nintendo’s latest Switch Pro model have been building for a while now, but it finally looks like fans won’t have to wait that long for an official announcement.

The Nintendo Switch Pro hype has reached new heights after a report from Bloomberg announced that the new model will start production as early as July, with the release window set for September or October.

This is particularly big news for any Nintendo fans that are looking to play new and existing Switch games on the latest hardware.

However, the most exciting detail from this report is that the Switch Pro will be revealed ahead of E3, with an official announcement to be made on June 12.

Advertisement

New Switch announcement

The article speculates that this is to enable publishers to showcase their games running on the new Switch hardware at the global event.

If that wasn’t enough, the report states that the new Switch model will likely be priced higher than the $299 original.

The exact price is unknown but it does look like Nintendo fans will want to start saving their gold coins if they wish to get their hands on the new upgrade. Just like the original 3DS, the newer Switch will replace the older model.

Read More: Insiders leak more Nintendo E3 plans

In fact, Bloomberg notes that the new Switch “will be sold alongside the $199 Switch Lite, with the standard Switch phased out over time.”

Advertisement

Currently, the Nintendo Switch is behind Microsoft and Sony when it comes to visual fidelity and performance, but the new model is expected to narrow this gap. Nintendo’s console will reportedly feature a “7-inch Samsung Display Co. OLED display and faster Nvidia Corp. graphics silicon making it capable of 4K output when docked to a TV,” said Bloomberg News.

With the likes of Breath of the Wild 2 and the upcoming release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, many Nintendo fans will be wanting to play these games on the most powerful Switch. While this report may be exciting, it’s still best to wait for an official announcement from Nintendo themselves. For now, though, it certainly looks promising for Switch fans.