Nintendo responds to fan asking for Captain Toad to join Smash Ultimate as DLC fighter - Dexerto

Nintendo have responded directly to a fan who requested that they add Captain Toad to the Super Smash Bros Ultimate roster as part of Fighters Pass Volume 2.

Smash Ultimate has become one of the most crossover-heavy gaming franchises of all time, and every fan has a dream character that they’d love to see added to the lineup as a DLC fighter, from Crash Bandicoot to Halo’s Master Chief.

It’s almost unheard of for Nintendo to directly respond to a Smash fan request, but one lucky gamer actually got a personalized reply from the company’s American headquarters when they asked for Captain Toad to join the game.

Advertisement

As part of their campaign to get Captain Toad in Smash Ultimate, Twitter user MilesClouds decided to write a letter directly to Nintendo of America with their ideas, even including suggestions for the character’s attacks.

On May 30, 2021, they revealed that they actually got a response from Nintendo. The company acknowledged MilesClouds’ request to add Captain Toad to the game and confirmed the idea would be passed on to the right team.

“It’s flattering that Nintendo has inspired your creativity, and we can tell that you put a lot of thought into your letter,” wrote Nintendo. “I will send your general suggestion up to the appropriate departments to review and consider.”

Advertisement

LOOK WHAT HAPPENED! AND THIS COULD NOT COME AT A BETTER TIME ESPECIALLY AFTER GRADUATION! pic.twitter.com/ZpAwTjIrD8 — CobrangerTheOne (@MilesClouds) May 30, 2021

Could Captain Toad really be in Smash Ultimate?

Smash fans have long questioned why Toad isn’t a playable fighter in the game, with many assuming it’s because he’s part of Peach and Daisy’s movesets. But with Captain Toad having his own unique style and abilities, he could be a contender.

Read More: Sakurai debunks Smash Ultimate Fighters Pass 3 rumors

Of course, there is the small problem of Captain Toad not being able to jump in his own game – but there’s no reason why Nintendo can’t take liberties and give him a small jump in Smash Ultimate. After all, Ridley was once considered too big to be a fighter, but he made it into the game eventually.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, the letter didn’t really elaborate on whether or not Captain Toad will take one of the final two places in Fighters Pass Volume 2, but it’s great to see Nintendo writing to fans and considering their suggestions.

While getting a direct response from Nintendo is incredibly rare, this actually isn’t the first time a Smash Ultimate fan has heard back about getting their favorite character added to the game.

In April 2021, the company’s American headquarters wrote to a Smash player who wanted to see Ubisoft’s gaming icon Rayman in Smash Ultimate – you can see their response here.