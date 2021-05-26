Pokemon Legends Arceus & Diamond Pearl remake release dates revealed - Dexerto

Trainers around the world finally know when Pokemon Legends Arceus and the Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes will be released.

The news broke back in March, during a Nintendo press conference, as The Pokemon Company celebrated its 25th anniversary with two monumental announcements.

They confirmed that not only was Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl coming out in 2021, but also a sneak peek at something potentially bigger – Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Despite keeping cards close to their chest about both projects since that time, as attention turned to Pokemon Snap in April, we now have some massive news.

Pokemon Legends Arceus release date

As confirmed by Serebii.net, the Pokemon Legends Arceus release date will be January 28, 2022.

They also showed off the pack art, seen below for Nintendo Switch.

Serebii Picture: Official pack art for Pokémon Legends Arceus https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/tQ8jNmK66a — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) May 26, 2021

A little while after those posts, The Pokemon Company confirmed the news on Twitter.

They posted a simple “January 28, 2022” release date message, and more interestingly a link for pre-orders as well.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl release dates

Serebii.net also confirmed that Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be released on November 19, 2021 – later announced by the devs.

The official box art has also been confirmed, featuring – you guessed it – Palkia and Dialga.

Just when you least expect it, The Pokemon Company pulls a rabbit out of the hat and we’re sure trainers will be jotting these dates into their diaries right away.

In the space of three months, players will have one region to explore – through the lens of both past and present.

