Lethal Company Fortnite skin concept would be an “instant cop” if released

Fortnite players are going wild over a Lethal Company skin concept they believe would be an “instant cop” if released.

Collaborations between famous pop culture franchises and Fortnite have long been a hit, allowing players to enjoy the game as their beloved characters. Exciting new skins have been added to the Item Shop for the Epic Games title before, thanks to successful collabs with movies, anime, and other video games.

Epic Games Fortnite has collaborated with popular video games like Alan Wake 2 recently.

Several of these collabs were based on classics, while others were more recent, such as those that came out with Alan Wake 2 and similar games. At present, the indie game Lethal Company has received a lot of appreciation from the gaming community and has gone viral.

In response, a fan has come up with a brilliant crossover idea using a character from the game as a Fortnite skin. Here’s what it looks like and the reactions from fans of both games to the potential crossover in the future.

Fans want Lethal Company Fortnite skin concept to release

In a concept art video by Zeekerss, a Lethal Company Fortnite skin featuring Scavenger in an orange spacesuit and helmet was released online. The video shows the character hopping and floating like they would on the moon in Lethal Company and doing Fortnite emotes.

Following the independent title’s viral success, DEVINK then shared the concept on X, where it quickly gained the attention of fans of both games who are eager to see the collaboration materialize. One such fan said, “Instant cop.”

Another chimed in, “I don’t think Epic will collab with an indie. But looking forward to it!” A third fan added, “Now we just need the dance!”

Given that Epic partnered with the popular indie game Among Us in the past to introduce cosmetic items based on it, and with Lethal Company currently receiving a lot of attention, a collaboration like this is not totally out of the cards.