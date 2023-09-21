How to improve Manager Rating in EA FC 24 Career Mode

Career Mode’s manager rating is one of the most important things to look out for. If it goes too low, you could be sacked. Here’s how to improve your manager ratings in EA FC 24 Career Mode.

Each club has its own expectations in EA SPORTS FC. When you take a new job, the board will set certain objectives across youth development, brand exposure, financial, domestic success, and continental success.

These ambitions will sometimes be super high and challenging, while at other teams you may get an easy ride such as a midtable finish. That said, it’s important – no matter what you think of them – to assess the board objectives as time goes on and make progress.

Let’s take a look at all the ways you can improve your manager rating in EA FC 24 Career Mode.

How to increase your manager rating in EA FC 24

If you need to improve your manager rating in Career Mode, you should look at taking the following steps:

Load up Career Mode Go over to the Central tab, and click Objectives Try to tick off as many Objectives as possible within the current season Try to win as many games as possible when your manager rating drops

The main ways your manager rating will improve are:

Winning more matches

Completing board Objectives

Improving the morale of the team

You can improve the morale of the team and individual players in various ways, such as attending press conferences and praising them. Although that’s the least of your worries if you’re rock bottom of the league or not signing players the board has asked you to.

EA SPORTS Make sure you are completing club Objectives to keep your manager rating high.

Not all Objectives will be possible – for example, you might be asked to win the FA Cup and you went out in an early round of the competition.

Often, this won’t be a dealbreaker for the board. Continuous failure across the tasks they have set, though, will become a problem.

How to get sacked in EA FC 24 Career Mode

If your manager rating falls below 40 and appears red on the ‘current status’ bar, there’s a good chance you are at high risk of being sacked.

If the club decides you are no longer the right person for the job, they will send out emails saying performance is being monitored. That is when alarm bells should be ringing in regard to performances and hitting goals.

Hopefully, after reading this guide you won’t be sacked!

