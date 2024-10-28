How to solve Jane’s Scavenger Hunt in Black Ops 6

You thought the only thing standing between you and a mission successfully completed would be your shooting skills, but turns out Black Ops 6 involves far more puzzle-solving than you’d originally thing.

Sure, you can solve your best weapons and best loadouts while you’re back at the Safe House, but there isn’t much pre-prep or skill can do against the evil powers of puzzles like Jane’s Scavenger Hunt during the Separation Anxiety main quest.

Article continues after ad

In this guide, we’ll go over how to open the chest to get the Shard and be on your merry way to shoot more bad guys in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Separation Anxiety puzzle solution

To solve Jane’s Scavenger Hunt puzzle in Separation Anxiety, solve the riddles in the Desk, in the Scouts’ cupboard, and in the Tea Party to get the three digit code for the Shard chest. For me, the code was 918, but check the steps below to see if it’s the same for you:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Step 1: Look at the Desk





The first clue is at the Desk. You need to find the highest score, which is 9. This will be the first digit of the code.

Step 2: Solve the Scouts puzzle





Next, head over to the Scouts. Here, the clue asks you to subtract the number of Badges from the number of Trophies. There are 5 Trophies and 4 Badges. Subtract them (5 – 4), and you’re left with 1, which is the second digit of the code.

Step 3: Work out the Tea Party clue





Finally, move on to the Tea Party. You need to count the number of guests at the party, which is 4. Then, simply double that number (4 x 2) to get 8, which becomes the third and final digit of the code.

Article continues after ad

Step 4: Open the chest

Dexerto/Activision

Once you’ve gathered all the numbers, the code should be clear. The order is determined by the sequence in which you found each puzzle in the first place.

The highest score at the Desk gives you 9, the difference between Trophies and Badges at the Scouts gives you 1, and doubling the Tea Party guests gives you 8.

Article continues after ad

So, the complete code is 918. Use it to open the chest an get the Shard you need to progress through Separation Anxiety.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about Jane’s Scavenger hunt in Black Ops 6, though there are more puzzles to solve back at the Safe House and while you’re out on each mission.