Nintendo launches music app with spoiler-free settings, curated playlists & other features

Fans who love Nintendo video game soundtracks are in for a treat. Now there’s a music app that lets them listen to them with additional features.

From soothing Animal Crossing soundtracks to the whimsical and epic Legend of Zelda masterpieces, music in Nintendo games has a certain charm that fans love. Thanks to a new music app launched by Nintendo, fans can enjoy these tunes on their smart devices.

As seen in a trailer uploaded on 31 October 2024, the Nintendo Music app allows you to listen to music from different Nintendo games.

Article continues after ad

The Nintendo app works similarly to other music apps out there; allowing you to stream the tracks or download them to listen to offline.

One of the features includes a curated playlist based on various themes, such as character-inspired playlists, boss battles, and even ones based on moods. Of course, outside of these, you can also create your own playlist from the soundtracks available in the app.

Article continues after ad

Another notable feature the app has is its “spoiler prevention” setting. As the name suggests, what this does is basically hide tracks from a game that perhaps you haven’t managed to finish or started yet.

Article continues after ad

If you want to loop or extend certain tracks while you’re occupied, the app also lets you do just that, with the latter allowing you to play them up to 60 minutes.

As for which game soundtracks you can listen to, the Google Play and App Store descriptions have these video game titles listed at the time of writing:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Donkey Kong Country

Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade

Kirby Star Allies

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Metroid Prime

Pikmin 4

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

While the titles are limited to these for now, as the trailer states, fans can expect more music to be added in the future.

Article continues after ad

If you want to try this app yourself, you’ll need an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription, as that’s a requirement for it.